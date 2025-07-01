Cancun to Launch Monthly Gastronomic Fair with Regional Flavors and Cultural Celebrations

/ By

Cancún

The new monthly event “How Delicious Cancun is!” debuts July 5–6 at Parque de las Palapas, showcasing Yucatecan cuisine, local crafts, and cultural heritage.

The Cancun Institute of Culture and Arts has unveiled a flavorful new tradition with the debut of “How Delicious Cancun is!”, a monthly gastronomic fair designed to showcase the culinary and cultural diversity that defines the city. The inaugural edition will take place on July 5 and 6 at Parque de las Palapas, running from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

Organizers plan for the event to recur on the first weekend of every month, with a different culinary theme each time. The July launch will highlight the rich gastronomy of the Yucatan Peninsula, featuring 60 exhibitors serving a wide range of traditional food, artisan products, and regional crafts.

From savory cochinita pibil and poc chuc to panuchos, salbutes, and the crunchy sweetness of marquesitas, attendees can expect an immersive culinary experience rooted in regional heritage. Handmade textiles, honey, sauces, jams, and other artisanal goods will also be available, offering a multisensory celebration of Yucatecan culture.

Delmar Briceño, president of the Yucatan Peninsula Gastronomic Circuit, said the event is about more than food—it’s about culture, community, and connection. “Our goal is to offer a unique gastronomic experience where locals and tourists alike can savor the diverse flavors and cultures that come together in Cancun,” he said.

Upcoming Themes to Celebrate Mexican and Global Cuisine

While the full calendar of future themes is still being finalized, organizers have announced several upcoming highlights:

  • August: The fair will align with Cancun’s Guelaguetza celebration, spotlighting Oaxacan food and culture.
  • September: A special patriotic edition will feature dishes from across Mexico to honor the national holiday.
  • October: A celebration of Day of the Dead, with themed foods and cultural activities.
  • December: A holiday edition featuring traditional Christmas meals and desserts.

Briceño also revealed that starting next year, the event will branch into international cuisine. “We’re kicking off with an edition dedicated to Asian flavors, and we’ll keep exploring from there,” he said. “It’s very important for us to always keep track of the public’s pulse.”

To that end, the public will soon be invited to vote via social media on future fair themes and featured cuisines, ensuring the event remains responsive to community interest.

Second National Corn Fair Returns July 12–13

As Cancun’s food scene continues to expand, another major culinary event will follow just a week later. The 2025 edition of the National Corn Fair is set for July 12 and 13 at Malecón Tajamar, also from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

More than 100 products derived from corn will be featured, from edible dishes to artisan crafts. The fair will also offer interactive activities including traditional games such as lotería and memory, creating a fun and family-friendly environment similar to last year’s popular Bola Cheese Fair.

Together, the two July events mark a significant expansion in Cancun’s cultural calendar and reflect the city’s growing emphasis on community-oriented programming that highlights local traditions.

With “How Delicious Cancun is!” set to become a fixture in the city’s monthly rhythm, and the Corn Fair drawing in locals and visitors alike, Cancun is positioning itself as not only a tourist beach destination but also a culinary and cultural hub of the Mexican Caribbean.

The new monthly event “How Delicious Cancun is!” debuts July 5–6 at Parque de las Palapas, showcasing Yucatecan cuisine, local crafts . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • timeshare puerto vallartaUS Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025 Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market. Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year to fight gentrification and real estate speculation Jalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year and taxing vacant homes, aiming to curb gentrification and ease the housing crisis across the state. In a push to address the growing housing crisis and slow the pace of gentrification, Jalisco lawmaker Mariana Casillas Guerrero of the Futuro Party has proposed a…
Scroll to Top