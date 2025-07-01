Cancun to Launch Monthly Gastronomic Fair with Regional Flavors and Cultural Celebrations

The new monthly event “How Delicious Cancun is!” debuts July 5–6 at Parque de las Palapas, showcasing Yucatecan cuisine, local crafts, and cultural heritage.

The Cancun Institute of Culture and Arts has unveiled a flavorful new tradition with the debut of “How Delicious Cancun is!”, a monthly gastronomic fair designed to showcase the culinary and cultural diversity that defines the city. The inaugural edition will take place on July 5 and 6 at Parque de las Palapas, running from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. each day.

Organizers plan for the event to recur on the first weekend of every month, with a different culinary theme each time. The July launch will highlight the rich gastronomy of the Yucatan Peninsula, featuring 60 exhibitors serving a wide range of traditional food, artisan products, and regional crafts.

From savory cochinita pibil and poc chuc to panuchos, salbutes, and the crunchy sweetness of marquesitas, attendees can expect an immersive culinary experience rooted in regional heritage. Handmade textiles, honey, sauces, jams, and other artisanal goods will also be available, offering a multisensory celebration of Yucatecan culture.

Delmar Briceño, president of the Yucatan Peninsula Gastronomic Circuit, said the event is about more than food—it’s about culture, community, and connection. “Our goal is to offer a unique gastronomic experience where locals and tourists alike can savor the diverse flavors and cultures that come together in Cancun,” he said.

Upcoming Themes to Celebrate Mexican and Global Cuisine

While the full calendar of future themes is still being finalized, organizers have announced several upcoming highlights:

August: The fair will align with Cancun's Guelaguetza celebration, spotlighting Oaxacan food and culture.

September: A special patriotic edition will feature dishes from across Mexico to honor the national holiday.

October: A celebration of Day of the Dead, with themed foods and cultural activities.

December: A holiday edition featuring traditional Christmas meals and desserts.

Briceño also revealed that starting next year, the event will branch into international cuisine. “We’re kicking off with an edition dedicated to Asian flavors, and we’ll keep exploring from there,” he said. “It’s very important for us to always keep track of the public’s pulse.”

To that end, the public will soon be invited to vote via social media on future fair themes and featured cuisines, ensuring the event remains responsive to community interest.

Second National Corn Fair Returns July 12–13

As Cancun’s food scene continues to expand, another major culinary event will follow just a week later. The 2025 edition of the National Corn Fair is set for July 12 and 13 at Malecón Tajamar, also from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

More than 100 products derived from corn will be featured, from edible dishes to artisan crafts. The fair will also offer interactive activities including traditional games such as lotería and memory, creating a fun and family-friendly environment similar to last year’s popular Bola Cheese Fair.

Together, the two July events mark a significant expansion in Cancun’s cultural calendar and reflect the city’s growing emphasis on community-oriented programming that highlights local traditions.

With “How Delicious Cancun is!” set to become a fixture in the city’s monthly rhythm, and the Corn Fair drawing in locals and visitors alike, Cancun is positioning itself as not only a tourist beach destination but also a culinary and cultural hub of the Mexican Caribbean.