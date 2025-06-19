Cancún Launches Firefighter Refresher Course to Strengthen Emergency Response

The Cancún government has launched a two-week firefighter refresher course to enhance emergency response, covering new fire risks and rescue techniques.

CANCÚN — In an effort to enhance the city’s emergency response capabilities, the municipal government of Cancún has launched a comprehensive refresher course for all operational personnel of the Heroic Fire Department, paramedics, Civil Protection staff, and Red Cross volunteers.

The training initiative, which officially kicked off this week, is being carried out under the directive of Mayor Ana Paty Peralta. Representing the mayor at the launch was the City Council’s Secretary General, Pablo Gutiérrez Fernández, who addressed participants and underscored the municipal government’s support for the city’s emergency services.

“Our mayor’s instructions are clear: prioritize this great corporation, promote its modernization, and ensure each of its members is equipped with the best training possible,” said Gutiérrez Fernández. “We want to set new goals next year and, of course, improve working conditions for everyone involved.”

Gutiérrez Fernández also highlighted the dedication of the city’s first responders, noting that he has witnessed their work firsthand during past emergencies.

“I had the opportunity to accompany them during forest fire responses,” he recalled. “We’re committed to better understanding the needs of this team and deeply appreciate their continued efforts to protect the lives and property of Cancún residents.”

The course is being led by certified instructors from the Fire Department and is scheduled to run for two weeks. Participants will undergo six-hour sessions each day, totaling 60 hours of both theoretical and practical instruction.

Aquileo Cervantes Álvarez, Director General of the Heroic Fire, Rescue, Medical Emergencies and Disasters Corps, emphasized the importance of updating skills to meet new challenges.

“This training program is essential to prepare our personnel for today’s emergency scenarios,” said Cervantes Álvarez. “It focuses on both the latest fire risks and the evolving technologies that responders must now face, including electric, hybrid, and gas-powered vehicles.”

The curriculum covers a broad range of topics aimed at reinforcing core skills and adapting to new risks, including:

  • Firefighter ethics, communication, and managing stress in emergency situations
  • First aid procedures for first responders
  • Fire dynamics, ventilation strategies, and extinguisher usage
  • Safe handling of LP gas, electricity, and hazardous materials
  • Rescue techniques for urban environments and vehicle stabilization
  • Response procedures for fires involving lithium batteries and hybrid vehicles
  • Proper use of protective and respiratory equipment
  • Ladder positioning, rope handling, and knot tying techniques

The program is part of a broader municipal initiative to professionalize emergency services and improve public safety infrastructure. City officials hope the training will not only reinforce the technical expertise of current personnel but also boost morale and foster a greater sense of institutional support.

The course launch reflects a growing awareness among local governments in Quintana Roo of the need to modernize emergency response systems amid increasing urbanization and environmental risks.

