Cancún Opens Battle Kart, the First Immersive AI Karting Experience in the Americas

Cancún has strengthened its reputation as a leader in innovative tourism with the launch of Battle Kart Cancún, an attraction that blends electric karting, video games, and artificial intelligence into one high-tech, adrenaline-filled experience. The new venue—located on the second level of Plaza Malecón Américas—is the first of its kind in the Americas and promises to redefine how visitors interact with entertainment.

The 2,500 square meter space combines real-time racing with virtual gameplay, allowing players to drive physical karts across a digitally projected racetrack. As they steer through the course, participants encounter power-ups, obstacles, and game mechanics reminiscent of classic arcade racing games—only this time, it’s all happening in real life. The result is an immersive, interactive experience suitable for families, teens, adults, and even corporate team-building events.

The official opening drew notable local figures, including Beyra Miroslava Hadad Castillo, representing Mayor Ana Paty Peralta, and Eduardo Morán, Director of Tourism Planning. Both emphasized the importance of projects like this in broadening Cancún’s appeal beyond its traditional beach-and-resort identity.

Cancún is taking a firm step toward positioning itself as a leading destination not only for sun and sand, but also for innovation in entertainment,” said Sebastián Millecam, one of the project’s creators. “Battle Kart Cancún is an experience that unites families, awakens emotions, and leverages technology like never before.

The concept originated in Belgium, where Battle Kart has already gained a global following with more than 50 active locations across Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. Its expansion into Mexico marks a significant milestone for the brand—and for Cancún, which continues to diversify its tourism offerings.

“Cancún has always been a magnet for international visitors,” said co-creator Moisés Guakil. “But now we’re not just offering beaches and nightlife—we’re bringing world-class, futuristic entertainment that competes with the best in the world.”

With an investment exceeding 40 million pesos, the project has also provided a local economic boost, creating more than 20 direct jobs and further cementing Plaza Malecón Américas as one of the city’s top destinations for leisure and retail.

In addition to the main karting attraction, Battle Kart Cancún features a modern arcade area and a food court, offering visitors a complete outing experience. The venue has implemented comprehensive safety protocols and is designed to accommodate large groups and special events.

Whether you’re a video game fanatic, a speed junkie, or just looking for something new to do in Cancún, Battle Kart delivers a unique blend of physical action and digital immersion that stands apart in Mexico’s crowded entertainment scene.

As the first location in the Americas, its success could pave the way for more locations across the continent—but for now, Cancún holds the title as the home of the most cutting-edge karting experience in the Western Hemisphere.

