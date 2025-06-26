Cancún Prepares 184 Emergency Shelters for Hurricane Season with Capacity for 80,000 People

Cancún

As hurricane season begins, Cancún has 184 shelters ready to house over 80,000 residents, tourists, and hotel staff. Civil Protection urges citizens to prepare.

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, the city of Cancún has activated a network of 184 emergency shelters capable of housing more than 80,000 people—including residents, tourists, and hotel staff. Local authorities emphasize that the city is prepared to respond swiftly to any tropical threats between now and November 30.

The Civil Protection Directorate of Cancún has verified the readiness of these shelters following a series of rigorous inspections. According to Antonio Riveroll, head of Civil Protection, the network includes 87 shelters across the city, 90 more in the hotel zone, and 12 self-storage units located within hotels. Each is stocked with essential supplies such as mattresses, blankets, potable water, and food intended to last three to four days, depending on the storm’s duration.

“The inspections were exhaustive,” said Riveroll. “We ruled out five urban shelters due to flooding risks or infrastructure issues, but we still have 82 fully operational and safe shelters within city limits.”

In the hotel zone, all 90 reviewed shelters passed inspection. However, 35 additional spaces remain under review and are expected to be approved soon. For hotel-based emergency facilities—referred to as self-shelters—12 have already received clearance, while 13 are still pending evaluation. The goal is to reach 25 self-shelters, mirroring last year’s preparedness level.

Riveroll also issued a public reminder that residents should not wait until a storm is imminent to act. “We urge everyone to prepare an emergency backpack with basic necessities and to familiarize themselves with the location of the nearest shelter,” he said. Updated lists of available shelters are accessible through the official website of the Cancún City Council and Civil Protection’s social media channels.

This call to readiness comes as the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and the National Water Commission (Conagua) predict a highly active hurricane season. Forecasts estimate between 13 and 17 tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, with at least three or four potentially intensifying into major hurricanes—Category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The shelters are part of a broader strategy that aims to prevent loss of life and minimize disruption, especially in tourist-heavy zones. Cancún, one of Mexico’s most popular beach destinations, is particularly vulnerable during hurricane season due to its coastal location and dense concentration of visitors and residents.

While the city’s preparations are extensive, officials emphasize that community awareness and individual action are just as critical. Tourists staying in hotels are advised to speak with their accommodations about shelter plans, while local residents should take time to review evacuation routes and storm preparedness procedures.

With the season just beginning, Cancún’s government says it will continue evaluating facilities and updating the public to ensure a coordinated and efficient response should any storm threaten the region.

For real-time updates, weather alerts, and shelter information, residents and visitors are encouraged to follow Civil Protection of Cancún on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), or visit the municipal website.

