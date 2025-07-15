Cancún Real Estate Development Shut Down for Lacking Permits

Benito Juárez, Cancún, real estate, urban planning, permits, unauthorized development

The municipal government of Benito Juárez shuts down the illegal Cataluña real estate development in Cancún over missing permits, urging buyers to verify before investing.

The municipal government of Benito Juárez took decisive action this week to close the Cataluña real estate development in Cancún after discovering the project operated without the necessary permits. Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta de la Peña announced . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter