Cancun and Riviera Maya Dominate Mexico’s Hotel Boom in 2025

Cancun and the Riviera Maya account for 91% of new hotel rooms opened in Mexico in early 2025, with over 25,000 more planned in Isla Mujeres. Experts predict the region could soon rival Las Vegas.

Between January and May 2025, Mexico saw the addition of 2,280 new hotel rooms. An overwhelming 91% of that growth occurred in just two destinations: Cancun and the Riviera Maya. According to real estate consultancy CBRE, 1,715 new rooms were opened in Cancun alone, while the Riviera Maya added another 355. In comparison, the Riviera . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter