Cancún sterilization campaign aims to curb stray dog and cat population – New Dates Announced

Cancún

The Cancún sterilization campaign runs July 17–19 at the District 99 facility on Nichupté Avenue, offering 150 tokens to control stray dog and cat numbers while promoting responsible pet ownership.

The Benito Juárez Animal Protection and Welfare Department will host a sterilization campaign for dogs and cats on July 17, 18, and 19. The city aims to bring down the stray animal count and reinforce responsible pet ownership through this free, walk-in service.

The campaign takes place at the department’s District 99 facility on Nichupté Avenue. To ensure manageable numbers, the department will issue 150 tokens to pet owners on July 10 and 11. Each token grants one spot in the sterilization queue, and pets must undergo a brief medical evaluation before the procedure.

“By limiting tokens and requiring evaluations, we guarantee safe, effective surgeries for every animal,” said Yamili Góngora, Director of Animal Protection and Welfare. “This effort lets us serve the community in an organized way while showing our ongoing commitment to animal welfare.”

Organizers expect strong demand. Previous free sterilization events in Cancún drew long lines and led to early token exhaustion. Department staff will start token distribution at 9 a.m. both days, and tokens will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. Pet owners should plan to arrive early to secure a spot.

Sterilized pets will receive post-operative care instructions and a follow-up contact number in case of complications. Veterinary teams will monitor animals on site for several hours before discharge. The department advises owners to bring blankets or carriers to keep pets calm and safe during recovery.

The sterilization campaign forms part of a wider strategy. Throughout July, the city will reinforce animal welfare with spay-and-neuter services at permanent clinics, vaccination drives, and educational workshops on pet care. These measures aim to reduce shelter intake and curb the spread of diseases carried by unvaccinated strays.

In tandem with sterilization efforts, the city will host AdoptaFest, an adoption fair on Paseo Cancunense. AdoptaFest offers an opportunity for residents to meet adoptable dogs and learn about the benefits of giving a home to an animal in need. Booths will provide information on responsible ownership, local rescue groups, and low-cost veterinary services.

“AdoptaFest lets us pair loving families with dogs that still need homes,” Góngora added. “We see adoption and sterilization as two halves of the same solution: one saves lives, the other prevents suffering.”

Local animal rescue groups plan to bring rescued dogs to AdoptaFest, all vaccinated and assessed by veterinarians. Prospective adopters must fill out a short application and agree to post-adoption check-ins. The department hopes that pairing sterilization with adoption will tackle both immediate and long-term needs of Cancún’s animal community.

Residents can follow @ProteccionAnimalBJ on social media for updates on token distribution and event details. For more information, call the department’s hotline at (998) 123-4567.

By combining hands-on services with outreach events, the Benito Juárez Animal Protection and Welfare Department moves forward on its pledge to improve life for pets and people in Cancún. This July, dedicated pet owners have a clear path to support their animals and their community.

