Cancún to Build Nine Absorption Wells on Bonampak Avenue to Combat Flooding

/ By

Cancún

Cancún announces the construction of nine absorption wells on Bonampak Avenue to reduce flooding, protect infrastructure, and improve pedestrian and driver safety.

To address recurring flooding issues during the rainy season, Cancún’s municipal government will begin construction on nine new absorption wells along Bonampak Avenue, one of the city’s most flood-prone streets. The announcement was made by Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta as part of the city’s broader urban improvement strategy.

“We have good news for Bonampak Avenue: we’re going to build nine more drainage wells on this road, which is often plagued by flooding,” said Peralta in a public statement. The effort is aimed at minimizing the disruption that heavy rains cause for both residents and tourists who travel through this key thoroughfare.

Bonampak Avenue, a vital corridor near Cancún’s hotel zone and densely populated residential neighborhoods, often sees major flooding that brings traffic to a halt and puts pedestrians at risk. Potholes, standing water, and slippery road conditions are common complaints from locals during the rainy months.

Peralta explained that the wells are a preventive measure to improve water drainage and reduce surface water accumulation. “This is how we continue to improve our streets and transform Cancún,” she said, reaffirming her administration’s focus on infrastructure projects that directly respond to citizens’ everyday needs.

Absorption wells, or “pozos de absorción,” are vertical shafts that collect and filter rainwater into the subsoil. Their function is especially critical in cities like Cancún, which are built on limestone terrain with limited natural drainage and subject to intense tropical rainfall. Without proper infrastructure, rainwater often accumulates on the streets, creating traffic hazards and increasing the risk of damage to roads and buildings.

Beyond managing floodwaters, these wells offer ecological benefits. By allowing water to seep into the ground instead of running off into the Caribbean Sea or nearby lowlands, they contribute to groundwater recharge and help reduce soil erosion.

The nine new wells on Bonampak will add to the city’s expanding drainage network, which has become a central focus of local governance in recent years. According to municipal officials, the goal is not only to mitigate short-term flooding problems but also to make long-term improvements in how the city handles its growing water management needs.

While the exact timeline for construction was not specified, the announcement was met with cautious optimism from residents and business owners along Bonampak Avenue, many of whom have long dealt with waterlogging and related inconveniences.

“I’ve lived here for ten years, and every time it rains, it’s the same nightmare,” said Carlos Martínez, a store owner on Bonampak. “If the city finally follows through with this project, it could really change things for the better.”

The construction project will be overseen by municipal public works teams in coordination with civil protection authorities to ensure that traffic disruptions during the installation are minimized. The city has also encouraged residents to report any drainage issues in surrounding neighborhoods to identify future intervention areas.

Cancún announces the construction of nine absorption wells on Bonampak Avenue to reduce flooding, protect infrastructure, and improve pedestrian and driver . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • Arrivals at Puerto Vallarta airport increases nearly 50 in JanuaryAirlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
Scroll to Top