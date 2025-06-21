Cancún to Build Nine Absorption Wells on Bonampak Avenue to Combat Flooding

Cancún announces the construction of nine absorption wells on Bonampak Avenue to reduce flooding, protect infrastructure, and improve pedestrian and driver safety.

To address recurring flooding issues during the rainy season, Cancún’s municipal government will begin construction on nine new absorption wells along Bonampak Avenue, one of the city’s most flood-prone streets. The announcement was made by Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta as part of the city’s broader urban improvement strategy.

“We have good news for Bonampak Avenue: we’re going to build nine more drainage wells on this road, which is often plagued by flooding,” said Peralta in a public statement. The effort is aimed at minimizing the disruption that heavy rains cause for both residents and tourists who travel through this key thoroughfare.

Bonampak Avenue, a vital corridor near Cancún’s hotel zone and densely populated residential neighborhoods, often sees major flooding that brings traffic to a halt and puts pedestrians at risk. Potholes, standing water, and slippery road conditions are common complaints from locals during the rainy months.

Peralta explained that the wells are a preventive measure to improve water drainage and reduce surface water accumulation. “This is how we continue to improve our streets and transform Cancún,” she said, reaffirming her administration’s focus on infrastructure projects that directly respond to citizens’ everyday needs.

Absorption wells, or “pozos de absorción,” are vertical shafts that collect and filter rainwater into the subsoil. Their function is especially critical in cities like Cancún, which are built on limestone terrain with limited natural drainage and subject to intense tropical rainfall. Without proper infrastructure, rainwater often accumulates on the streets, creating traffic hazards and increasing the risk of damage to roads and buildings.

Beyond managing floodwaters, these wells offer ecological benefits. By allowing water to seep into the ground instead of running off into the Caribbean Sea or nearby lowlands, they contribute to groundwater recharge and help reduce soil erosion.

The nine new wells on Bonampak will add to the city’s expanding drainage network, which has become a central focus of local governance in recent years. According to municipal officials, the goal is not only to mitigate short-term flooding problems but also to make long-term improvements in how the city handles its growing water management needs.

While the exact timeline for construction was not specified, the announcement was met with cautious optimism from residents and business owners along Bonampak Avenue, many of whom have long dealt with waterlogging and related inconveniences.

“I’ve lived here for ten years, and every time it rains, it’s the same nightmare,” said Carlos Martínez, a store owner on Bonampak. “If the city finally follows through with this project, it could really change things for the better.”

The construction project will be overseen by municipal public works teams in coordination with civil protection authorities to ensure that traffic disruptions during the installation are minimized. The city has also encouraged residents to report any drainage issues in surrounding neighborhoods to identify future intervention areas.