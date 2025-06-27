Cancun Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 27 2025

Cancun weather forecast for June 27 calls for steady rain throughout the day and night, with high humidity and temperatures staying around 27°C.

Residents and tourists in Cancun should prepare for a wet Friday as the forecast predicts consistent rainfall throughout the day, combined with muggy temperatures and steady winds from the east-southeast.

Morning forecast

Early morning temperatures hover around 27°C (81°F), creating a warm and humid start to the day. Winds are expected to blow steadily from the east-southeast at up to 17 km/h (10.5 mph), and the probability of rain is pegged at 100 percent. Light to moderate rain will likely begin before sunrise and continue steadily. Authorities urge drivers to proceed with caution—wet roads can lead to slick conditions, and reduced visibility may occur in some areas.

Afternoon outlook

Rain will persist through the early afternoon hours with a continued 100 percent chance of precipitation. Wind speeds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), but are not expected to cause disruption. Despite ongoing rainfall, temperatures will remain fairly consistent, ranging from 25°C (77°F) to 24°C (75°F), contributing to the damp and sticky environment typical of the Caribbean rainy season.

Night conditions

Showers continue into the evening and nighttime hours, again with a full 100 percent chance of rainfall. Winds from the east-southeast will strengthen slightly to around 30 km/h (19 mph), giving the night a breezy but still warm feel. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to 26°C (79°F). Light to moderate rainfall will keep humidity levels high and visibility low in some areas.

Health and comfort tip:

Given today’s humid and rainy conditions, it’s a good time to stay hydrated and seek out cooler, air-conditioned spaces. Prolonged exposure to high humidity and damp weather can be draining, so prioritize rest and avoid outdoor activity where possible.

A look ahead: Saturday, June 28

The unsettled weather pattern continues into tomorrow. Early morning will feel muggy with temperatures starting at 28°C (82°F). Rain is still in the forecast with a 100 percent chance of light to moderate precipitation. Winds will remain easterly, around 20 km/h, and although not dangerous, they’ll carry humidity inland.

By late morning, expect continued rain and temperatures around 27°C (81°F). Winds will be lighter, around 16 km/h (10 mph), but the air will remain heavy. As the day progresses, a brief lull may occur in wind speed during the early afternoon, with breezes dropping to 11 km/h (6.8 mph). Rain is still likely, with a 94 percent chance of precipitation.

Driving caution: If you plan to drive tomorrow, be mindful of the slick roads and keep a safe distance between vehicles. Low visibility and wet surfaces will persist throughout the weekend.

Bottom line:

Cancun is in for a rain-soaked Friday and Saturday, with consistent precipitation and high humidity dominating the forecast. Residents are encouraged to adjust outdoor plans, and visitors should keep umbrellas and ponchos handy. While the rain provides relief from the tropical heat, it also calls for extra care on the roads and attention to health in these warm, damp conditions.

Nationwide Weather: Storm Systems Dominate the East and South

Across the country, weather conditions are being shaped by multiple overlapping systems, including Tropical Wave 6, which is interacting with a low-pressure zone off the Pacific coast and a second tropical wave pushing toward the Yucatán Peninsula. This cocktail of moisture and instability is bringing intense rainfall, stormy winds, and localized flooding to much of eastern and southern Mexico.

Heavy Rain and Flooding in the Southeast

The biggest impact will be felt in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, and Quintana Roo, where intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) is forecast. In neighboring Yucatán, very heavy rain is also expected. Authorities warn of lightning, flash flooding, landslides, and reduced visibility—especially in mountainous and rural areas.

In addition to dangerous rainfall, wind gusts reaching 70 km/h (43 mph) are expected along the coasts of Oaxaca, Campeche, and Yucatán. Coastal regions, including Quintana Roo, face wave heights of up to 2.5 meters (8 feet).

Central and Western Mexico: Rain, Wind, and Hail Possible

Rainfall between 25 mm and 75 mm is forecast in states like Guerrero, Morelos, Puebla, Mexico State, and Mexico City, with isolated thunderstorms, hail, and wind gusts. Flash floods are possible in urban areas, particularly in Mexico City, where the day’s high will range from 19 to 21°C (67 to 70°F).

Toluca will see colder temperatures, with a low of 8°C (47°F) and highs around 17 to 19°C (63 to 67°F). Winds from the east and northeast at 10 to 20 km/h could gust up to 40 km/h in storm-affected areas.

Northern and Pacific States: Heat Persists

While the east gets soaked, northwestern states like Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, and Baja California will continue to roast under extreme heat. Temperatures could exceed 45°C (113°F) in some areas, especially in Sonora and northeastern Baja California. Dust storms are possible, particularly in Baja California, Baja Sur, and Sonora, thanks to strong dry winds.

In the Central Pacific, heavy rain is forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, and Michoacán, while Colima will see scattered showers. Inland mountain areas may experience fog and cool conditions in the morning, but heat will return by afternoon.

Temperature Extremes

The highest temperatures recorded over the past 24 hours include:

Hermosillo, Sonora: 43.0°C

43.0°C Nuevo León & Baja California Sur: 41.1°C

41.1°C Piedras Negras, Coahuila: 39.4°C

39.4°C Culiacán, Sinaloa: 37.3°C

37.3°C Tapachula, Chiapas: 35.5°C

Meanwhile, Toluca, State of Mexico reported one of the coldest lows at 9.6°C, followed closely by Zacatecas and Tlaxcala.

Safety Reminder

With widespread rain across the east and southeast, travel disruptions and hazardous driving conditions are likely. Local authorities are urging residents and tourists alike to:

Avoid flooded roads and underpasses.

Stay updated on local alerts and advisories.

Keep emergency supplies and backup power sources handy in storm-prone areas.

Be cautious of downed trees, power lines, and billboards during wind gusts.

Stay tuned for further updates, especially as the tropical system near the Pacific coast continues to evolve and potentially strengthens into a cyclone.