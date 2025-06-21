Hot and Mostly Clear Skies Expected Today and Tomorrow in Cancún – June 21 – 22, 2025

Cancún

Cancún’s weather today and tomorrow will feature clear skies, light winds, and high temperatures around 31°C (88°F), perfect for outdoor enjoyment with necessary heat precautions.

Residents and visitors in Cancún can expect a hot and mostly clear day today, with similar weather conditions continuing into tomorrow. The skies will remain largely cloudless, and the atmosphere will be hot and dry, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities—so long as precautions are taken against the heat.

Today’s Forecast

The morning began with cloudy skies, but those clouds have gradually thinned out, making way for the sun to shine through. Temperatures quickly climbed to 31°C (88°F) and will remain steady throughout the afternoon. Humidity and heat are expected to be high, typical of a summer day in Quintana Roo.

Winds from the east-southeast will remain light and consistent throughout the day, maxing out at around 16 km/h (9.9 mph) in the afternoon. The lack of strong gusts and storm activity makes this a good day for beachgoers and those exploring the city’s outdoor attractions.

By evening, temperatures will drop slightly to 28°C and eventually settle at 26°C overnight. The skies will be entirely clear, making it a great opportunity to take in the nightscape or enjoy a stroll along the beach. Winds will continue to come from the east-southeast, blowing at a gentle 13 km/h (8 mph).

With no threat of rain or significant cloud cover, it’s a favorable day for both locals and tourists—though it’s best to stay hydrated, seek shade, and take breaks in air-conditioned spaces during the hottest hours.

Tomorrow’s Outlook

Tomorrow’s forecast continues the pattern of clear skies and intense heat. At dawn, winds from the east will remain calm, reaching 14 km/h (8.7 mph), and temperatures will start around 30°C (86°F). The sky will be completely clear at sunrise, offering great conditions for early morning walks or beach photography.

The early afternoon will remain sunny and cloudless. Temperatures will rise again to 31°C (88°F), maintaining a muggy, summer-like atmosphere. The wind will stay light and manageable, with no severe gusts expected.

By nightfall, the sky will remain mostly clear, although isolated areas may see light cloud cover. The temperature will ease to a warm 27°C (81°F). Winds from the east will persist at 11 km/h (6.8 mph), creating a comfortable breeze without disrupting any outdoor nighttime plans.

Heat Advisory and Comfort Tips

Given the high daytime temperatures, locals and visitors are advised to:

  • Wear lightweight and breathable clothing
  • Use sunscreen regularly and wear a hat when outdoors
  • Stay hydrated—carry water throughout the day
  • Limit strenuous activity during peak heat hours (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Take breaks in air-conditioned environments when possible

While the skies may look inviting, it’s important to remain cautious under the blazing sun.

Whether you’re heading to the beach, exploring downtown, or simply relaxing in your hotel, today and tomorrow in Cancún promise ideal weather conditions—so long as the heat is respected.

Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine.

