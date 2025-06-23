Cancún Weather Today: Rain and Overcast Skies Expected in Cancún as Summer Heat Persists

Cancún residents and tourists should prepare for a hot and damp start to the week, as today’s forecast, June 23, 2025, predicts mainly rain and overcast skies throughout the day. With temperatures peaking at 31°C (88°F) and humidity running high, locals are advised to stay cool and alert for changing weather conditions.

Morning: Hot, humid, and partly cloudy

The day began with partly cloudy skies and stable temperatures hovering around 29°C (85°F). Winds from the east-northeast are blowing at a steady but manageable 15 km/h (9.3 mph), providing some relief from the heat. While conditions were generally calm during the early morning hours, the warmth and humidity were already setting in. Health authorities suggest avoiding prolonged sun exposure and taking breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Afternoon: Slight rain chances and continued heat

By midday, the risk of rain rises slightly, with a 27% chance of light to moderate showers. While rainfall may not be heavy, it could create slick roads, so drivers should exercise caution, slow down, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles. The heat continues into the afternoon with a high of 31°C (88°F), and winds from the east-northeast remain consistent at up to 15 km/h.

Humidity will keep the air feeling warmer than it is, making hydration and sun protection critical for anyone spending time outdoors. Though not extreme, these conditions can easily lead to heat exhaustion if precautions aren’t taken.

Evening: More clouds and higher rain risk

As the sun sets, clouds are expected to thicken slightly, and the chance of precipitation increases to 36%. Light to moderate rain is likely during the evening hours, with persistent winds from the east-northeast reaching 15 km/h. The temperature will remain warm at 28°C (83°F), maintaining the overall humid and sticky feel of the day.

Motorists are again encouraged to be cautious on wet roads, especially with low visibility due to rainfall. For those on foot, it’s advisable to walk on cemented paths to avoid slipping in puddle-prone areas.

Quick tip: Keep a small, foldable umbrella handy and wear appropriate footwear for wet conditions. Avoid walking on tile or slick surfaces outdoors.

Tomorrow: Similar pattern continues

Looking ahead, tomorrow brings similar weather with a blend of heat, humidity, and scattered showers. Temperatures will start the day at around 30°C (86°F) with a 48% chance of rain in the early hours. Winds from the east will blow at speeds up to 16 km/h (9.9 mph), offering a mild breeze but no major weather disturbances.

By late morning, the rain chance drops slightly to 36%, though drivers should still remain alert. The day’s peak temperature will hold at 31°C, and with consistent sun exposure, conditions will remain uncomfortable without proper hydration and sun protection.

The evening will cool slightly to 27°C (81°F), but the humidity will keep it feeling warm. A 34% chance of light to moderate rain continues into the night, paired with steady winds from the east at 13 km/h. Air conditioning or fans are recommended for those sensitive to heat, especially during sleep.

Prepare for rainy season conditions

As Cancún moves further into the rainy season, sporadic showers and persistent warmth will continue to define the daily weather. While no extreme storms are expected today or tomorrow, even light rains can cause minor disruptions, especially on the roads and in outdoor public areas.

Locals and visitors should:

  • Stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing
  • Use sunscreen and avoid direct sunlight during peak hours
  • Carry a small umbrella or rain poncho
  • Drive cautiously, especially during or after rain
  • Rest in air-conditioned spaces when possible

Cancún’s tropical climate can be both beautiful and unpredictable this time of year, so a little preparation goes a long way in staying safe and comfortable.

Stay tuned to local weather reports for updates as conditions may change throughout the day.

