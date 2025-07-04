Cancún Auditorio del Bienestar restoration moves forward

After nine years of abandonment, the Cancún Auditorio del Bienestar will undergo a full restoration to become a modern cultural and entertainment hub under Governor Mara Lezama’s leadership.

After nearly nine years of neglect, the long-abandoned Cancún Auditorio del Bienestar is set for a major overhaul to finally serve as the cultural and entertainment center it was meant to be. Governor Mara Lezama announced the rescue effort this afternoon following an on-site tour of the deteriorating complex on Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard.

Work began in late March, when heavy machinery moved in to clear debris and shore up crumbling walls. Built in 2016 under former Governor Roberto Borge at a cost of 244.8 million pesos, the mega-auditorium never opened to the public. Structural flaws, safety risks, and design missteps forced the Carlos Joaquín González administration to seal the venue in 2017 and shelve plans for its use.

Lezama noted that the venue’s original design included 40 percent more seating than practical, creating cramped aisles and an “imminent risk of falling from the highest part of the venue.” Emergency exits proved insufficient, staircases could not support rapid evacuation, and the back of the building lacked a full roof, leaving audiences exposed to wind and rain.

The five-story horseshoe-shaped structure spans 31,663 square meters and offers 9,000 square meters of indoor space, with capacity for 11,202 attendees. Its levels once housed commercial premises, administrative offices, health services, terraces, and restroom facilities. Although the steel-framed roof and concrete columns rise 35 meters high, the building’s climate control failed to keep temperatures below 40°C—and 50°C at full capacity.

In 2017, the state Comptroller’s Office declared the project unsafe despite confirming its foundations would hold. Subsequent engineers agreed that retrofitting the venue would cost at least 100 million pesos more—prompting the first rescue attempt to be abandoned. A 2018 study commissioned by the Federal Electricity Commission explored downsizing capacity and repurposing the site for a C5 security complex, but the auditorium plan ultimately prevailed.

During today’s inspection, Governor Lezama compared the restoration approach to the successful rehabilitation of other state venues—such as the Cancún Poliforum and the Bicentenario sports complex in Chetumal. She promised to transform the structure into a “modern, safe, accessible, air-conditioned auditorium” that will serve both residents and visitors from across Mexico and Latin America.

“We will revive this site as a true epicenter of Quintana Roo culture and entertainment,” Lezama said. “This white elephant will become a dignified, functional space where everyone can enjoy first-class events.”

Lezama did not disclose the total cost or funding sources for the project but reaffirmed her commitment to transparency as restoration advances. Architects and engineers will address seating layouts, emergency egress, universal accessibility standards, and adequate parking. The state government intends to leverage lessons learned from past failures to ensure the venue meets all safety codes and programming needs.

As Cancún continues to diversify its cultural offerings beyond its renowned beaches, the auditorium’s revival promises to fill a longstanding void. Local artists, touring companies, and community groups eagerly await the day when the doors open to showcase concerts, theater productions, and public forums in a facility that finally lives up to its name.

With construction underway and a clear mandate from Governor Lezama, the second attempt to rescue the Cancún Auditorio del Bienestar marks a new chapter for this iconic space. If all goes to plan, the venue will reclaim its place at the heart of Quintana Roo’s vibrant cultural scene.