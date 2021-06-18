Civil Protection on alert for Tropical Storm Delores in Puerto Vallarta

Civil Protection in Puerto Vallarta went on alert for Tropical Storm Delores, currently close to the Mexican Pacific, which could impact Puerto Vallarta on Saturday.

After the three branches of government met this afternoon, it was agreed to go on alert for the storm. According to the National Meteorological Service of the National Water Commission in its report at 1:00 p.m., Dolores was located approximately 325 kilometers (km) south of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and 520 km south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km / h), gusts of 85 km / h and movement towards the west-northwest at 13 km / h.

Therefore, winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km / h and possible formation of waterspouts will be possible on the coasts of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca, as well as waves of 2 to 4 meters on the coasts of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, and Oaxaca.

The regional commander of the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters, Arturo García Pulido, announced that personnel from the Jalisco Civil Protection Unit have already been deployed to the municipalities of the Costa Note del Jalisco, with the support of other state units.

The objective is to be alert to possible effects that the Delores may cause, since the tropical storm will leave significant rains in the region and, with it, possible flooding of rivers, streams, and canals.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Lazaro Cardenas to Cabo Corrientes Mexico

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Punta San Telmo to Cabo Corrientes Mexico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

North of Cabo Corrientes to Escuinapa Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning tonight or on Saturday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Hurricane conditions are also possible within the hurricane watch area by Saturday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area Saturday night into Sunday.

RAINFALL: Dolores will produce heavy rains over coastal sections of the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, and Nayarit during the next few days, with rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches expected with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches possible. As a result, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge is expected to produce coastal flooding near and to the east of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Dolores will affect portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico through the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane season 2021 in the Pacific Ocean

This year, the hurricane season in the Pacific began earlier than ever. Tropical storm Andrés formed on Sunday, May 9, off the coasts of Jalisco and Michoacán, and in doing so it broke a historical record, since never before, since there are records, had a system of that magnitude originated so soon in the northeastern part of this ocean. The previous record had been set by Tropical Storm Adrián, which emerged on May 10, 2017.

In addition, Andrés also anticipated the official start of the hurricane season in the Pacific, which begins each year on May 15 and ends on November 30.

According to the SMN, the following systems are expected in 2021:

Tropical storms: between 7 and 10.

Strong hurricanes (categories 1 and 2 ): from 3 to 5.

Intense hurricanes (categories 3, 4 or 5): from 4 to 5.

Total: between 14 and 20 tropical cyclones.

The data is in the average collected for this Ocean between 1991 and 2020, which is 15 cyclones.

Names for the Northeast Pacific: Andrés -already used-, Blanca -already used-, Carlos -already used-, Dolores -already used-, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin, Linda, Marty, Nora, Olaf, Pamela, Rick, Sandra, Terry, Vivian, Waldo, Xina, York, Zelda.

