Coca-Cola Pledges 260 Million Pesos to Boost Recycling, Including Puerto Vallarta Recycling Plant

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Coca-Cola Industry in Mexico has committed to an investment of 260 million pesos to build and equip 15 PetStar collection and processing facilities across the nation, with this ambitious plan set to span the entirety of 2023.

The investment includes an allocation of 97 million pesos to expand PetStar's footprint on the Baja California peninsula. This includes a new collection facility in Tijuana, Baja California, which was inaugurated on World Recycling Day. By the conclusion of 2023, plans are in place to establish an additional collection plant in Mexicali and a . . .