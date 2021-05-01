Coronavirus in Mexico: May 1, 2021 Update

Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, reported that there are 216,907 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), adding 460 deaths in the last 24-hours.

Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (> 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, and Tabasco as the entities with more than 1,000 active cases, both of which account for 51% of the active cases in the country.

The states with the least active cases are: Campeche (92 infected people), Nayarit (113) and Chiapas (131).

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

According to the official, until this Friday there is a 79% reduction in bed occupancy nationwide (both general care and ventilators) since the last peak of cases. Regarding general hospital beds, he explained that there are 12% of occupied spaces in the country. Of the 30,799 total beds, 27,007 are available.

In the case of beds with ventilators, used for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, he pointed out that there is a national occupancy of 17% (with a downward trend) and that only two entities have between 30% and 49% of occupation.

Likewise, there are 30 entities with less than 30% occupancy. Of the 11,010 total beds, there are 9,122 beds available and 1,888 beds occupied. For several weeks the estimated and active cases of COVID-19 show a sustained decrease.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

360,815 doses of the antigen against the SARS-CoV-2 virus were applied on Friday, April 30, 2021.

In total, 17,718,806 vaccines have been applied in Mexico. Of the total, 12,354,467 have been first doses for health personnel, older adults and teachers. In addition, 826,604 have been second doses to health workers.

It reported that 977 of first and 705,976 of second doses of vaccination have been applied to educational personnel. Likewise, 10,660,836 antigens have been injected into older adults; of them, 5,567,666 have the complete immunization schedule.

Today, 938,340 vaccines against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Mexico. The vaccines received today, added to those from previous shipments from this pharmaceutical company, make a total of 10,660,065 doses.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,715 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 404 deaths. This means the city registered 28 more cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the past two days. Currently, the city reports 77 active cases (16 more over the past two days), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These are according to the National report, however, the State of Jalisco reports 41 new infections in Puerto Vallarta in the past two days. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.