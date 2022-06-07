COVID-19 cases in Jalisco increase 356% in the past month since mask mandate lifted

Almost a month after having withdrawn the mandatory use of face masks in Jalisco, cases of COVID-19 among citizens have more than tripled, according to the daily statistics of infections from the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ).

While in the week prior to the announcement, from Monday, May 2 to Sunday, May 8, an average of 73 coronavirus infections had been registered every 24 hours, for the week that concludes, from Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, there were 257 cases on average daily, according to data shared by the SSJ.

The figure represents an increase of 356% compared to the week prior to the removal of the mandatory use of the mask in open or closed spaces, with the exception of clinics, hospitals, and Public Transport.

As for deaths, these have remained at an average of three daily deaths associated with the virus, according to statistics from the state agency.

Despite the increase in infections last Tuesday, the governor of Jalisco reported that no modification was planned to the measures established by the health authorities, such as, for example, returning the mandatory use of the face mask, as he said, the rate of infections by per 100,000 inhabitants is less than that reported at the national level.

State Secretary of Health, Fernando Petersen, reiterated that there will be no new restrictions or mandates issued by the State.

However, he called on citizens not to stop getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and to get the complete scheme: people over 18 years of age with one booster, people over 60 years of age with two boosters, and people under 12 years of age with at least one booster based on the date of your first shot.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN