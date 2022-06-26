COVID-19 cases in Mexico double over the past week

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) updated the most recent figures for COVID-19 in Mexico. Through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, it shared the Daily Technical Report of COVID-19 corresponding to Saturday, June 25. Until the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m., 5,956,732 cases and 325,576 total deaths were confirmed since the health contingency began in the country.
Therefore, in the last 24 hours, 15,807 new cases and 23 deaths were recorded, both figures lower than on Friday, June 24. Currently, there are 108,502 active cases registered in the republic, more than double from active cases reported last week.
According to the report, the number of accumulated infections confirmed by each entity, most of the cases accumulate in the 10 states according to their statistics :
Mexico City (1,469,351), State of Mexico (591,623), Nuevo León (331,090), Guanajuato (287,146), Jalisco (251,786), San Luis Potosí (191,488) , Tabasco (190,907), Veracruz (185,463), Puebla (173,136) and Sonora (169,310). These states add up to 64% of all the accumulated cases in Mexico.
