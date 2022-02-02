COVID-19 deaths in Mexico on the rise with new daily record of the fourth wave

The Ministry of Health (SSa) released updated figures on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 4,985,689 total infections and 306,920 deaths were registered since the health emergency began. With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 43,099 infections and 829 deaths were added to the statistics, the highest number of deaths reported in Mexico since last October.

Likewise, the federal agency reported 208,780 confirmed active cases throughout the country.

Active cases refer to the cases that began with symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days (January 19 to February 1). The states with the most confirmed active cases and with the highest viral activity are the following: Mexico City with 48,687 cases; State of Mexico (16,241), Nuevo León (9,545), Guanajuato (9,380), San Luis Potosí (7,745), Tabasco (6,873) and Veracruz with 6,840 cases.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Mexico, the SSa has recorded the total number of infections accumulated by state. Until 5:00 p.m. on February 1, Mexico City gathered 1,233,164. They are followed by the State of Mexico (470,692); New Leon (263,613); Guanajuato (248,872); Jalisco (204,587); Tabasco (180,013); San Luis Potosí (155,938); Puebla (148,502); Sonora (147,655) and Veracruz with 145,551 accumulated cases.

For their part, the states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City (53,722); State of Mexico (33,534); Jalisco (18,073); Puebla (15,907); Veracruz (14,004) and Nuevo León (14,290). According to the distribution by sex and age of deaths confirmed by COVID-19, they indicated that the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 is 62% in men and the average age of death from COVID-19 is 64 years.

The data shared by the SSa show a predominance of contagion in women, with 51.5%; while the overall median age is 39 years. In addition to this, the federal health agency indicated that, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the age groups of 18 to 29 years.

