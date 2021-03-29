Covid-19 restrictions for Easter week begin today in Puerto Vallarta

In order to avoid a third wave of COVID-19 cases, today they begin new restrictions during the Easter holiday period in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the agreement issued by the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), and published in the Official State Newspaper, the operation of the beaches for recreational use will have a schedule from 5:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday to Sunday.

In the restaurants, cafes, food stalls, clubs, bars, and canteens located in Puerto Vallarta, the service to the public will be suspended at 11:00 p.m. all week; customers already in the establishments at closing can only stay for a maximum of an hour and a half after closing.

Processions, pilgrimages or any religious celebration that generates crowds are suspended.

In addition, the authorities reinforced the mandatory sanitary checkpoints at airports, bus stations, and ports, as well as on the State roads, particularly in the road accesses that are on the borders with Guanajuato, Michoacán, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Colima, and Zacatecas.

These provisions will be in effect until Sunday, April 4.

The municipal authorities will be responsible for verifying compliance with the measures and the establishments that do not comply with the obligations will be sanctioned and closed immediately.

Jalisco starts this week with the color green on the federal epidemiological traffic light. However, authorities and specialists have warned of a possible third wave of infections, stronger than the previous ones, which could be triggered by the relaxation of sanitary measures during the holidays and by new variants of the virus.

Some countries in Europe and South America are already facing a new upturn in cases that have begun to saturate their hospitals and have forced them to resume confinements and shutdowns on the economy.

