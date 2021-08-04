COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Puerto Vallarta

The vaccination process against Covid 19 in Puerto Vallarta continues with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine currently being applied to people in the age group of 50 to 59 years of age.
According to data provided by the head of the Eighth Sanitary Region, Doctor Jaime Álvarez Zayas, more than 200,000 people from Vallarta have received at least one dose of vaccines. Adults over 60 years old have already completed their full two doses, and currently, the second dose is being applied to those aged 50-59.
This means that at least 2 out of 3 adults in Puerto Vallarta have received at least one dose of the biological and in the coming weeks more vaccination schedules will be completed.
“Vaccines, of any disease, are aimed at having enough antibodies so that you do not have serious complications,” said the doctor responsible for health in the city, who made the call to go to apply the second or first dose in case of not having been able to attend previously.
“If you are vaccinated and you are in contact with an infected person, you can become infected, but you may not present any symptoms or only mild symptoms,” added Álvarez Zayas, who stressed that the vaccine will prevent you from being hospitalized for the symptoms of Covid 19.
“The vaccine is directed so that people are not hospitalized or die from the disease,” he said.
According to information from the Ministry of Health, the age sector that was least vaccinated was that of 40-49 years, because when the first dose was applied, at least 14,000 of those doses were returned to Guadalajara, not having been applied in Puerto Vallarta, of an estimated 25,000 people that should have been inoculated.
- Are you planning a vacation to Mexico? Know the COVID-19 restrictions in the tourist hotspots Despite the fact that Mexico is in the middle of a third wave due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Tourism predicts that for the summer vacation period July-August, more than 20 million travelers will arrive in the country, which represents 178% more than the same season last year. Given this forecast, the authorities are taking…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; August 3, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of August 3, there are already 241,936 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,880,409 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours there were 657 deaths and 18,911 new infections. Today’s death total is the highest in four months,…
- Survivor of conversion therapy in Mexico shares his horror story and his escape Iván Tagle was only 15 years old when he was kidnapped and forced to admit, by cruel, inhuman, and degrading torture, that he was “sick”. Jazz Bustamante had turned 21 when she went to a spiritual retreat where they removed her makeup, her suitcase, and forced her to kneel on the ground until she “gave…
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 https://youtu.be/bQuBBb4UsXA This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed…
- Puerto Vallarta hospital at capacity; sending COVID-19 patients to Guadalajara In Puerto Vallarta, they are expanding the number of beds in the Regional Hospital due to the increase in patients with Covid-19, some patients are being transferred to the units of the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara, Tomatlán, Mascota San Juan de los Lagos, and Lagos de Moreno. The Jalisco Health Secretary (SSJ) informs that as…