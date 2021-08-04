COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Puerto Vallarta

The vaccination process against Covid 19 in Puerto Vallarta continues with the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine currently being applied to people in the age group of 50 to 59 years of age.

According to data provided by the head of the Eighth Sanitary Region, Doctor Jaime Álvarez Zayas, more than 200,000 people from Vallarta have received at least one dose of vaccines. Adults over 60 years old have already completed their full two doses, and currently, the second dose is being applied to those aged 50-59.

This means that at least 2 out of 3 adults in Puerto Vallarta have received at least one dose of the biological and in the coming weeks more vaccination schedules will be completed.

“Vaccines, of any disease, are aimed at having enough antibodies so that you do not have serious complications,” said the doctor responsible for health in the city, who made the call to go to apply the second or first dose in case of not having been able to attend previously.

“If you are vaccinated and you are in contact with an infected person, you can become infected, but you may not present any symptoms or only mild symptoms,” added Álvarez Zayas, who stressed that the vaccine will prevent you from being hospitalized for the symptoms of Covid 19.

“The vaccine is directed so that people are not hospitalized or die from the disease,” he said.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the age sector that was least vaccinated was that of 40-49 years, because when the first dose was applied, at least 14,000 of those doses were returned to Guadalajara, not having been applied in Puerto Vallarta, of an estimated 25,000 people that should have been inoculated.

