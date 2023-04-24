Creating a Culture of Peace: The Pope Francis Foundation’s Initiative in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Pope Francis Foundation is taking a proactive approach toward preventing and detecting situations of psychosocial risk in children and adolescents in Jalisco, Mexico. The Foundation has initiated a project called “Scholas Occurrentes Jalisco Culture of Peace” in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, six months after signing an agreement with the state government.

Scholas Ocurrentes is a leading secular educational movement that focuses on promoting youth civic engagement, peace, and human rights, innovative pedagogical approaches, and building educational communities worldwide. The organization is present in a network of 190 countries and integrates more than 400,000 educational centers, benefiting over one million children and young people.

The government of Jalisco has started preparations for the “Culture of the Meeting for Peace” project, with volunteer personnel undergoing training and awareness programs to support the different dynamics. The activities will be carried out during the last week of April and will involve adolescents between 12 to 16 years old, secondary school students, and upper-secondary education students.

The project’s aim is to identify and determine problems and situations that concern the youth and provide alternative solutions. To accomplish this, the Foundation has broken down structures and schemes that stigmatize young people and adults alike. The project aims to allow listening and provide a platform for adolescents to express themselves through artistic and cultural activities.

The organizers estimate the participation of 400 adolescents during the project’s week, summoned to the International Convention Center of the Vallarta municipality. This initiative is a significant step towards creating a culture of peace and preventing psychosocial risks in young people in Jalisco.