Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023

Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) - A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the…
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- Protesters Block Ameca Bridge in Puerto Vallarta, Opposing Fee-Based Vehicle Verification System Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protesters opposing the vehicle verification center in Puerto Vallarta have escalated their efforts by blocking the bridge over the Ameca River
- Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans.
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos,"
- Tragic Bus Accident on Tepic-Puerto Vallarta Highway Claims 15 Lives Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On the Tepic-Puerto Vallarta highway, a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Las Piedras, Nayarit, resulting in 15 fatalities and around 30 injuries.
- Crime in Mexico: Review of the Security Environment Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) since 2018 has been shaped by his approach to managing violent crime, which remains a major security threat in Mexico. Recent arrests of high-profile individuals such as Ovidio Guzmán of the Sinaloa Cartel and Antonio Oseguera of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)…
- Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July
- US Armed Forces Join the Fight Against Drug Cartels Along the Mexican Border Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In a recent executive order, US President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of military forces along various points of the US-Mexico border to bolster efforts against drug trafficking. This action is in response to the national emergency declaration from December 2021, which addressed the detrimental effects of drug trafficking on…