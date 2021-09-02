Damages from Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to more than 200 million pesos

Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported that the preliminary assessment of the damage to infrastructure left by Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to $200 million pesos.

He pointed out $134 million pesos will be needed just to repair bridges and roads.

For La Ribera, $49 million pesos will be needed since it was completely destroyed and is one of the most important communication routes in the municipality, connecting Puerto Vallarta with at least 15 other communities.

In addition to this investment, the municipality estimated that they will need around $66 million pesos for works on the drinking water distribution system.

Today the Governor visited Puerto Vallarta to supervise the damage valuation work carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works and Civil Protection Jalisco.

However, it is necessary to add the investment that has to be made in the municipal market, which is not yet quantifiable because they are still reviewing the degree of impact.

Also, the compensation for 300 merchants and at least a hundred homes that registered damage have to be added.

