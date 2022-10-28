VACATION RENTALS

Día de Los Muertos kicks off in Puerto Vallarta with the largest Catrina in the world

October 28, 2022
, ,

On Thursday night, Puerto Vallarta kicked off the celebrations for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with various events that will continue until next November 6. Thursday's inauguration of events started with music and the monumental "catrina" on the Malecón.

A few . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website