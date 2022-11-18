DIF Vallarta opens ‘Gifts from the Heart’ toy drive with a public invitation to donate this year

With the aim of bringing joy to the boys and girls of Puerto Vallarta, the Municipal DIF System chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, opens the “Gifts from the Heart” toy drive to bring a gift to less fortunate children next Three Kings Day, the traditional day in Mexico when kids receive Christmas gifts to celebrate the day the three wise men arrived with gifts for baby Jesus.

The president of the welfare organization, María de Jesús, extended the invitation to all people, companies, institutions, organizations, and whoever wishes, to join the toy collection campaign. As part of the collection, the organization joins the “Juguetón” campaign directed by TV Azteca, which will be generating coordination to carry out the delivery between both campaigns.

On this occasion, the goal is to exceed the collection of 10,000 toys this year, which would be distributed in different neighborhoods of the municipality identified as vulnerable. It is important that the gifts do not require batteries, are not warlike and are in good condition or new, and are delivered with a deadline for receipt of January 4, 2023.

The collection centers where you can take your donation are at the DIF Puerto Vallarta System facilities on Av. Paseo de las Palmas S/N Col. Barrio Santa María, SEAPAL Vallarta on Av. Francisco Villa S/N col. Lázaro Cárdenas, Municipal Presidency of Puerto Vallarta, Calle Independencia #123 col. Center; La Capella restaurant in Miramar street #363 B col. Center and in the different Starbucks branches in Puerto Vallarta.

For more information or to join the campaign, you can call 322 225 9936 ext. 161 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

