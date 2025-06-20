Digital Reputation Problems Undermine Cancún’s Tourism Potential

Cancún

Despite leading in online travel searches, Cancún struggles to convert digital interest into tourism revenue due to mounting reputation issues and outdated marketing strategies.

Cancún may be the most searched travel destination in Latin America, but behind the digital buzz lies a harsh reality: tourists are clicking, but they’re not booking.

This contradiction was highlighted during the inaugural “Trends: Digital Tourism Connecting Generations” summit, organized by the Female Association of Tourism Business Executives (AFEET). There, Mario Spíndola, strategy director of the Use the Force agency, sounded the alarm on Cancún’s underperformance in the digital tourism economy.

“Cancún doesn’t have a visibility problem—it has a trust problem,” Spíndola said. “It’s the most searched destination in the region, but it’s not converting that attention into revenue. That gap is directly tied to its deteriorating digital reputation.”

Clicking Isn’t Booking

Despite leading online searches ahead of Punta Cana, Brazil, and Argentina, Cancún captures only 5% of an estimated 51 billion pesos in digital tourism revenue. While the destination commands attention across travel platforms, influencers, and search engines, many potential visitors are backing out after reading what others have to say.

Online reviews are filled with red flags: complaints about chaotic and unregulated transportation services at the airport, aggressive and unresolved taxi disputes, and concerns over personal safety. These issues dominate the digital word-of-mouth landscape and are stalling conversions at the final decision point.

“In today’s travel economy, your destination’s reputation is defined by what people post—not what you promote,” Spíndola explained. “Travelers don’t just look at glossy ads anymore. They check TikTok videos, read Reddit threads, and scan Instagram stories.”

Tourism Has Gone Digital—and Cancún Is Falling Behind

The digital shift means that the tourist’s journey begins long before they arrive—and often ends before a flight is booked. Spíndola noted that 92 million people in Mexico use the internet, accounting for 85% of the population. In such an environment, reputation management is no longer optional.

“Today, you’re not just selling a destination—you’re selling a story. And right now, Cancún’s story online is full of friction,” he said.

Part of the problem, he added, is an outdated tourism model that still leans heavily on mass-market advertising and generic “sun and sand” messaging, which no longer resonates with modern travelers.

Time for a New Strategy

Spíndola urged Cancún to leave behind its seasonal, one-size-fits-all approach in favor of niche-focused tourism and personalized digital storytelling.

“Tourists today are looking for connection,” he said. “They want experiences that match their interests—whether that’s food, wellness, music, or remote work. If you’re still only selling beaches, you’re missing most of the market.”

The solution, he emphasized, lies in specialization. Examples include organizing culinary festivals during low season, creating travel packages for digital nomads, or promoting retreats for people with specific health or lifestyle needs. These efforts must be backed by content and engagement strategies tailored to distinct communities.

Importantly, any marketing effort needs to include fixing the core problems that drive negative digital sentiment—starting with transportation infrastructure, public safety, and customer service.

Perception Is Reality

While Cancún has the global name recognition many destinations would envy, that advantage is slipping. Digital conversations now shape the success or failure of tourism campaigns, and Cancún is quickly becoming a cautionary tale.

“The competition isn’t just Punta Cana or Tulum,” Spíndola warned. “It’s also every agile destination that listens to travelers, adapts to them, and makes sure their online reputation matches their real-world experience.”

Until Cancún addresses the disconnect between interest and trust, it risks being left behind in the very market it once dominated.

