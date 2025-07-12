The distribution of tablets in Puerto Vallarta reaches over 8,000 elementary students across 60 public schools, strengthening education with modern tools and expanding digital access.

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has successfully completed the second phase of its tablet distribution program, putting modern learning tools in the hands of more than 8,000 elementary school students. Conceived as a flagship initiative by Mayor Luis Munguía, the project covers 60 public schools and aims to close the digital gap in classrooms.

Councilman Víctor Bernal Vargas celebrated the achievement . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter