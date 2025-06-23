Dr. Tucán Mobile Clinics Offer Free Medical Care Across Puerto Vallarta June 23–27

From June 23 to 27, Puerto Vallarta’s Dr. Tucán Mobile Units will provide free medical and dental care, nutrition advice, and more in neighborhoods across the city.

As part of a continued push to make healthcare more accessible for all residents of Puerto Vallarta, the city’s “Dr. Tucán” Mobile Medical Units will be offering free health services throughout the municipality from June 23 to June 27. The initiative, supported by the municipal government and spearheaded by Mayor Luis Munguía, brings general medical, dental, and nutritional consultations directly into neighborhoods.

The mobile units will also provide vital sign monitoring and screenings for common illnesses, all at no cost to residents. The services are open to everyone, with the goal of reaching underserved and outlying communities that may not otherwise have easy access to healthcare.

Locations and Schedule

Mobile Unit 1 will rotate through several neighborhoods over the five-day period:

  • Monday, June 23Brisas del Pacífico
    5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Location: Calle China, between Finlandia and Hungría
  • Tuesday, June 24Jardines and Del Mar
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Location: Corner of Tampico and Victoria neighborhoods
  • Wednesday, June 25 & Thursday, June 26San Esteban
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Location: Main plaza, corner of Revolución and Insurgentes
  • Friday, June 27Villa de Guadalupe
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Location: Corner of 20 de Noviembre and Francia Streets, in front of the church

Mobile Unit 2 will also be active throughout the week with its own itinerary:

  • Monday, June 23 & Tuesday, June 24La Primavera
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Location: Corner of Oyamel on the road to Playa Grande
  • Wednesday, June 25 & Thursday, June 26Infonavit
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    Location: Main plaza on Las Torres Avenue
  • Friday, June 27Job Fair at the Malecón Lighthouse
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What Residents Need to Bring

Dr. Miguel Ángel Suárez Ornelas, one of the coordinators of the mobile clinics, encouraged all residents to take advantage of the free services. He reminds participants to bring their INE (National Electoral Institute) card and proof of residence when attending.

For minors, an accompanying adult is required along with a copy of the child’s CURP (Unique Population Registry Code). These documents help ensure proper record-keeping and follow-up for anyone receiving treatment or screenings.

Making Healthcare Local and Accessible

Mayor Munguía has made the deployment of the Dr. Tucán Mobile Units a core part of his administration’s public health strategy. “We are committed to ensuring that no resident is left without access to essential medical services, regardless of where they live,” he stated earlier this year.

The mobile units are equipped with licensed professionals and diagnostic tools to detect early signs of chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory diseases—offering not only treatment but also vital education about prevention.

As the city continues to grow, this kind of outreach is becoming increasingly important. Puerto Vallarta’s population includes a mix of permanent residents, seasonal workers, and tourists, and healthcare accessibility has long been a topic of concern in the more remote or densely populated neighborhoods.

The Dr. Tucán units bridge that gap, making medical attention more convenient and reducing the strain on the city’s clinics and hospitals.

Community Response

Residents have responded positively to the mobile unit program in past events, citing the convenience and friendliness of the medical staff. “They took my blood pressure, gave me nutritional advice, and I didn’t have to travel across town,” said one local at a previous clinic.

Organizers hope for an even larger turnout this week as the program continues to build trust and awareness among the community.

For additional information or to confirm service times and locations, residents are encouraged to follow the official channels of the Municipal Health Department or check updates on social media.

