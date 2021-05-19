Earthquake drill in Puerto Vallarta is canceled for today

In order not to interfere with the vaccination process against Covid 19, the macrosimulation, an earthquake drill held nationally each year, that was scheduled to take place on May 19 in Jalisco, was postponed to June 21, according to the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters.

Arturo García Pulido, regional commander on the North Coast of Jalisco, explained that rescheduling was a federal provision not to interfere with the application of vaccines against Covid 19.

The registration platform to participate in this macro-simulation is still open, according to García Pulido when calling on companies and organizations to register.

“We continue to invite companies and organizations to register so that they can be part of this event.”

This macro-simulation would be carried out in Jalisco under a hypothesis of an earthquake of 8.1 degrees and intensity IX, on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:30 a.m., with a depth of 25 km, with an epicenter to the west of Charnela, municipality of La Huerta.

As a result of the event, there would be significant effects in the coastal municipalities of La Huerta, Tomatlán, Cihuatlán, Cabo Corrientes, and Puerto Vallarta, in addition to effects in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area in the Central Region, and the Altos Sur, Ciénega, Valles, Laguna, and Sierra de Amula and moderate effects in the rest of the regions of the state, according to the earthquake drill specifics.