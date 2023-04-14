Economic Expectations in Puerto Vallarta for this Last Week of Easter Holiday are High

The Easter holiday period is a highly anticipated time for businesses in the tourism industry, with expectations for high economic activity during this time. This year, the holiday period is split into two weeks, with the second week, being this current week, expected to see increased tourism and economic activity compared to the first week.

Despite predictions of lower hotel occupancy during the second week, the arrival of more tourists with greater purchasing power, being more international tourists, is expected to compensate for this. The percentage of hotel occupancies is predicted to increase by the end of this week, with an upward trend continuing until the next weekend.

The general director of Beach Tourism, Arturo Dávalos Peña, has noted that this week is distinguished from the previous one due to the arrival of tourists with higher spending power. He highlighted that there will be a greater economic flow during this period, which will compensate for the lower number of visitors. The occupancy percentages of each municipality on the coast are expected to vary, with estimates of 70-75% in other destinations on the Jalisco coast and 85% in Puerto Vallarta for five-star hotels during Easter week.

It should be noted that the estimates provided do not account for bookings made through platforms such as condominiums, houses, residences, rooms, and bungalows. Therefore, the actual percentage of occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is likely to be even higher than projected.