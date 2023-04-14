Economic Expectations in Puerto Vallarta for this Last Week of Easter Holiday are High

The Easter holiday period is a highly anticipated time for businesses in the tourism industry, with expectations for high economic activity during this time. This year, the holiday period is split into two weeks, with the second week, being this current week, expected to see increased tourism and economic activity compared to the first week.
Despite predictions of lower hotel occupancy during the second week, the arrival of more tourists with greater purchasing power, being more international tourists, is expected to compensate for this. The percentage of hotel occupancies is predicted to increase by the end of this week, with an upward trend continuing until the next weekend.
The general director of Beach Tourism, Arturo Dávalos Peña, has noted that this week is distinguished from the previous one due to the arrival of tourists with higher spending power. He highlighted that there will be a greater economic flow during this period, which will compensate for the lower number of visitors. The occupancy percentages of each municipality on the coast are expected to vary, with estimates of 70-75% in other destinations on the Jalisco coast and 85% in Puerto Vallarta for five-star hotels during Easter week.
It should be noted that the estimates provided do not account for bookings made through platforms such as condominiums, houses, residences, rooms, and bungalows. Therefore, the actual percentage of occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is likely to be even higher than projected.
Trending News on PVDN
- The Cost of Paradise: The Harmful Effects of Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tourism is often viewed as a positive force that generates economic growth, creates jobs, and promotes cultural exchange. However, it can also have negative impacts on local communities, cultures, and environments. Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico, is not immune to these negative effects. A tiktoker named Andy Mendoza…
- Puerto Vallarta braces for more protests in the coming weeks Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - In recent weeks, Puerto Vallarta and the State of Jalisco have witnessed a wave of protests against vehicle emission requirements that were implemented to curb air pollution, and it looks like protests will return in the coming weeks.
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for April 21 and 29 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- Staying Safe in Puerto Vallarta: Tips for a Stress-Free Vacation Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its sandy beaches, charming colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it's no wonder that it's a popular destination for travelers from all over the world. However, like any popular tourist destination, Puerto Vallarta has its own set of…
- 10 Best Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta: A Comprehensive Guide Puerto Vallarta is a beautiful coastal city located on the Pacific coast of Mexico. With its charming colonial architecture, sandy beaches, and vibrant culture, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Puerto Vallarta. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or simply relaxing on the beach, there's something for everyone…
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport’s New Terminal Building is 30% Completed Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new terminal building at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is well underway, with an advance of 30% in just eight months. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, making it the first airport in Latin America to be certified as NET Zero,…
- The Best Souvenirs to Bring Home from Puerto Vallarta If you're planning a trip to Puerto Vallarta, you'll want to bring home a few souvenirs to remember your trip. Here are some of the best souvenirs to bring home from Puerto Vallarta. Huichol Art Huichol art is a traditional form of art that originates from the Huichol people, an indigenous group in Mexico. The…
- Puerto Vallarta Continues to Lead Mexican Beach Destinations in Hotel Occupancy Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to data released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Puerto Vallarta retained its top position in hotel occupancy during week 13 of 2023, covering the period from March 27 to April 2. This statistic takes into account the week leading up to the Holy Week and Easter holidays, which…
- “Let them learn our language!” was the response to an American offering English classes in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - An American in Puerto Vallarta offering free English classes to Mexicans on the street. An offer that some locals took offense to.
- Decoding the Travel Warnings for Mexico issued by the US State Department Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Americans frequently choose Mexico as a vacation spot. However, due to headlines about crime in Mexico that resulted in American tourists getting hurt or killed, some travelers have become concerned about their safety when considering trips to the southern border. The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisories for all countries…