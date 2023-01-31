EGates: state-of-the-art technology coming to Puerto Vallarta airport

In order to guarantee fluid and fast access to international travelers, Mexico adds three more destinations with EGates technology: Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Los Cabos.

The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez, verified the operation of the 18 E-Gates -automated migration filters- installed at the Cancun International Airport, Quintana Roo, as the country's first pilot program, through which 53,207 people from the United States, Canada, and Mexico, passed in this first stage of implementation.

It is planned to install the Egates in the international airports . . .