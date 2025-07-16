First Environmental Monitoring Center in Cancún will fight illegal dumping

Environmental Monitoring Center Cancún will launch in 2026 with 5 m pesos to cut illegal dumping by up to 60% and illegal fishing by 70% in the Chacmochuch‑Manatí lagoons. Cancún will break ground on its first Environmental Surveillance and Control Center—known officially as the Environmental Monitoring Center Cancún—in early 2026. The center…

Cancún will break ground on its first Environmental Surveillance and Control Center—known officially as the Environmental Monitoring Center Cancún—in early 2026. The center will form part of the Chacmochuch‑Manatí coastal tourism corridor project, covering the lagoons that fringe the Riviera Maya. Authorities will invest between 4.5 and 5 million pesos to build the facility next to the University of the Caribbean campus, marking a key step to protect local ecosystems and limit pollution.

The seven‑kilometer stretch of road winds past mangroves, swamps, and patches of virgin jungle. Its seclusion makes it an easy target for illegal dumpers. Gonzalo Aldana Pech, who heads the Department of Protected Natural Areas in northern Quintana Roo, says the cover of trees tempts people to dump waste under the cover of night.

“This center will help limit the illegal garbage dumps that originate in this area by 50 to 60%, where even human corpses have been dumped,” Aldana Pech says. “At night and early in the morning is when the movement of cars and trucks bringing large amounts of garbage and even furniture or refrigerators has been detected.”

Environmental Monitoring Center Cancún to curb illegal dumping

Aldana Pech stressed that the site’s security team cannot keep watch around the clock on its own. He plans a multisectoral surveillance strategy that brings in the state police and the National Guard. By pooling resources, he expects officials to spot and stop trucks loaded with waste before they reach illegal sites.

The new center will also tackle illegal fishing in the lagoons. Authorities predict the facility can slash unlicensed fishing by up to 70%. To make that possible, the government has involved local fishing cooperatives in planning patrol routes and sharing best practices. The center will equip teams with trucks, drones, a marine vessel, and a dedicated radio communication system to cover land and water.

Training forms a key part of the project. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment (SEMA) and the Ministry of Public Works now work with Ibanqroo to design courses for operational staff. Certified community groups that have monitored the lagoons for years will join official rangers in workshops on surveillance techniques, wildlife protection, and emergency response. The courses will cover drone operation, marine patrol tactics, and rapid incident reporting.

Planners expect a two‑year construction phase, aiming to have the center operational by 2028.

Once built, the center will host a control room, inspection bays, and storage for gear and vehicles. Officials hope that having a permanent presence will discourage vandals and reinforce the corridor’s growing role as a sustainable tourism destination.

Tour operators and local guides have welcomed the project, saying it will boost eco‑tourism and improve the region’s reputation for responsible travel.

By targeting both waste dumping and illegal fishing, authorities aim to revive the Chacmochuch‑Manatí lagoons for future generations—ensuring the region’s natural charm and its standing as a responsible coastal corridor.

