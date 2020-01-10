Everything’s ready for the 4th Nuevo Vallarta Car Show 2020

The Riviera Nayarit will welcome the 4th Nuevo Vallarta Car Show, a classic and modified car and motorcycle show organized by the Nuevo Vallarta Wolfs Bugs Club on January 11th and 12th at the Fraccionamiento Náutico Turístico Nuevo Vallarta.

Club President Carlos Rodríguez announced the event will kick off on Saturday with a car parade that will run through the neighborhood’s main streets. The parade ends at Marina Nuevo Vallarta, where vehicle aficionados from the different clubs will enjoy some time together and show off their cars. The car and motorcycle exhibits start on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the FIBBA parking lot (across from Plaza 3.14).

Different types of vehicles will be on display at the event within the Classic, Euro, Tuning (Modified), and Custom (Personalized) categories, plus motorcycles. Several local clubs from Banderas Bay and Puerto Vallarta have already registered, along with other outside clubs from Tepic, Colima, León, Morelos, and San Luis Potosí.

There will also be contests, live music, car unveilings, a kids’ zone, and plenty of fun!

This year’s Nuevo Vallarta Car show will benefit the municipal office of the Bahía de Banderas DIF, headed by Esperanza Berumen de Cuevas. Every edition of this event has supported a different civil organization by donating all the money from the entry fees. In 2018 they helped the Ángeles de Libertad organization and in 2019 the money benefitted the Banderas Bay Red Cross.