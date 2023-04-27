Experience the Magic of Puerto Vallarta’s Fiestas de Mayo 2023

Exploring the otherworldly beauty of Mexico’s Naica Cave: The largest crystals in the world

The Naica Cave, located in the Chihuahuan desert of Mexico, is a geological wonder that continues to awe visitors with its magnificent crystal formations. Discovered only recently in the year 2000, the cave boasts the largest crystals in the world, with some exceeding heights of 10 meters. The cave, also known as the Cueva de…