Felipe Álvarez: Top stories of the week ending January 7, 2022 (VIDEO)

Felipe Álvarez and the Top Stories of the Week news roundup is an exclusive video for PVDN Supporters. Become a supporter and gain access to exclusive content and the PVDN Newsletter. Learn more here

What is in this week’s video:

Puerto Vallarta leads the state in COVID-19 cases per capita with 70 people per 100,000 testing positive, which is double the number of cases since Christmas. Jalisco has recorded community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the State.

For the third time, a cruise ship was turned away from Puerto Vallarta for active cases among staff and passengers. Puerto Vallarta had requested that all three cruise ships provide a negative COVID-19 test for any passengers who wanted to visit the city, all three cruise ships refused the request for testing and departed the port.

Actress Ariadne Díaz was shocked as she watched a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta attack and kill her dog. The actress was walking home from the beach when the crocodile attacked her dog. Díaz warns people in the area that crocodiles are common in Puerto Vallarta and she has seen them in her yard, on the beaches, and swimming in the Bay.