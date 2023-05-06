Firefighters Battle Cabo Corrientes Wildfire, Call for Community Donations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The wildfire in Cabo Corrientes municipality that began last weekend is nearly under control, according to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCyBJ). Second commander of the UEPCyBJ, Adrián Bobadilla García, stated that the fire is “essentially under control.” However, due to strong winds, the fire has spread in some areas, and firefighters continue to battle the flames.
Although the fire was expected to be controlled and extinguished in some areas by this weekend, efforts persist to prevent the flames from spreading in the Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende municipalities. Firefighters have also been deployed to a new fire in the Mascota municipality.
The Cabo Corrientes City Council is requesting food donations to support the personnel fighting the forest fire in the region. Collection centers have been set up in Puerto Vallarta to receive donations. Adrián Bobadilla, the Jalisco Civil Protection Unit delegate for the region, noted that the fire was under control, and final containment efforts were nearly complete. However, Cabo Corrientes councilors maintain that they are still on alert and continue to seek assistance.
Items needed include bottled water, Gatorade, intravenous fluids, tuna, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, oat bars, and fruits like apples or pears. Donations are being accepted at the Cabo Corrientes municipal office in El Tuito, the Vallarta Food Bank, and a Montessori school located on Calle Milán 146 in the Versalles neighborhood.
The fire started on April 30, and two days later, it was declared out of control. The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) issued an atmospheric alert on May 3 for the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende due to pollution from the fires. By May 4, authorities stated the fire had been controlled.
Two primary fires are being addressed. The first is in the La Cruz de Fierro area of Cabo Corrientes, where 45 firefighters and forestry personnel from the Jalisco Environment Secretariat, the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), and municipal brigades are collaborating with Semadet. The second fire is in the El Cantón area of Talpa de Allende and is being managed by 68 personnel from the Jalisco Ministry of the Environment, the Intermunicipal Environmental Board of the Sierra Occidental and Coast (JISOC), and private brigades.
As of last Wednesday evening, the fire had destroyed 300 hectares. An updated figure was expected to be released at the end of Thursday.
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Pacific Hurricane Watch 2023: A Guide to the Upcoming Season and Predictions Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Meteorologists estimate that during the Pacific hurricane season, there could be 13 storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans.
- Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas.
- Jalisco Wildfires: Coordinated Efforts Underway to Battle Blazes in Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Nearly a hundred responders, including firefighters, brigade members, Semadet staff, and municipal government personnel, are working tirelessly to extinguish two wildfires in the Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende municipalities. Despite the wind aiding the spread of the fires, a coordinated effort is in place to tackle the blaze. Antonio Jiménez,…
- Tourism Secretary Calls for Action Against Puerto Vallarta’s Unregulated Beach Vendors Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco Tourism Secretary urges Semarnat to regulate beach umbrella vendors in Puerto Vallarta to protect public spaces and maintain competitiveness.
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Savor the Flavor: 43 Restaurants Join Forces for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit’s 19th Restaurant Week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - From May 15th to June 10th, the 19th edition of Restaurant Week will take place, focusing primarily on the local audience. This year's event will feature 43 participating restaurants from Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. Juan Pablo Hernandez, who has coordinated the event for fifteen years, emphasized that the goal of…