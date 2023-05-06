Firefighters Battle Cabo Corrientes Wildfire, Call for Community Donations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The wildfire in Cabo Corrientes municipality that began last weekend is nearly under control, according to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit (UEPCyBJ). Second commander of the UEPCyBJ, Adrián Bobadilla García, stated that the fire is “essentially under control.” However, due to strong winds, the fire has spread in some areas, and firefighters continue to battle the flames.

Although the fire was expected to be controlled and extinguished in some areas by this weekend, efforts persist to prevent the flames from spreading in the Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende municipalities. Firefighters have also been deployed to a new fire in the Mascota municipality.

The Cabo Corrientes City Council is requesting food donations to support the personnel fighting the forest fire in the region. Collection centers have been set up in Puerto Vallarta to receive donations. Adrián Bobadilla, the Jalisco Civil Protection Unit delegate for the region, noted that the fire was under control, and final containment efforts were nearly complete. However, Cabo Corrientes councilors maintain that they are still on alert and continue to seek assistance.

Items needed include bottled water, Gatorade, intravenous fluids, tuna, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, oat bars, and fruits like apples or pears. Donations are being accepted at the Cabo Corrientes municipal office in El Tuito, the Vallarta Food Bank, and a Montessori school located on Calle Milán 146 in the Versalles neighborhood.

The fire started on April 30, and two days later, it was declared out of control. The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) issued an atmospheric alert on May 3 for the municipalities of Cabo Corrientes and Talpa de Allende due to pollution from the fires. By May 4, authorities stated the fire had been controlled.

Two primary fires are being addressed. The first is in the La Cruz de Fierro area of Cabo Corrientes, where 45 firefighters and forestry personnel from the Jalisco Environment Secretariat, the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), and municipal brigades are collaborating with Semadet. The second fire is in the El Cantón area of Talpa de Allende and is being managed by 68 personnel from the Jalisco Ministry of the Environment, the Intermunicipal Environmental Board of the Sierra Occidental and Coast (JISOC), and private brigades.

As of last Wednesday evening, the fire had destroyed 300 hectares. An updated figure was expected to be released at the end of Thursday.

