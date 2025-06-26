First Bat Maternity Cave in Cancun Discovered with Over 200,000 Bats

Scientists in Cancun have confirmed the discovery of Quintana Roo’s first bat maternity cave, home to more than 200,000 bats. Students and researchers work to protect this vital ecosystem.

In the heart of Cancun, beneath the buzz of tourism and nightlife, lies a hidden natural wonder — the first officially identified bat maternity cave in the state of Quintana Roo. Tucked beneath the grounds of the University of the Caribbean, the cave is home to a thriving bat population exceeding 200,000 individuals, including hundreds of newborn pups.

The site, first discovered more than a decade ago, functions as a critical refuge where female bats congregate to give birth and raise their young during the region’s warmer summer months. Temperatures inside the cave can soar to 50°C, creating an ideal microclimate for maternal care and the early development of baby bats.

According to scientist Henry Dzul, the cave houses unique structures known as chambers where the births take place. “At the end of the cave, we can find chambers — these cave structures where the bats have given birth and the babies are there. The babies were born approximately four days ago, and we are still continuing with the births,” Dzul told Fuerza Informativa Azteca during a recent visit to the site.

A Milestone for Bat Conservation in Mexico

This maternity cave is the first of its kind to be formally identified in Quintana Roo, making it a significant milestone for bat conservation in Mexico. With approximately 150 bat species recorded nationwide — representing about 15% of global bat diversity — the country plays a pivotal role in global conservation efforts for these essential mammals.

Students and researchers at the University of the Caribbean have been studying the cave for the past three years. Their work has revealed a consistent pattern: each year, during the hottest months, female bats return to the cave to give birth. The discovery of its function as a maternity cave has sparked new efforts to protect the site and secure its recognition in international conservation programs.

“We started studying it three years ago, and we began to realize that every year during that hot season they began to be born,” one student told Fuerza Informativa Azteca, highlighting the significance of local academic involvement in ecological preservation.

Why This Cave Matters

Beyond its scientific value, the bat maternity cave plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Bats are often misunderstood but are indispensable for healthy ecosystems. They act as pollinators for key plant species, disperse seeds that regenerate forests, and naturally control insect populations — reducing the need for pesticides in agriculture.

“Preserving bats means preserving biodiversity, protecting our food supply, and supporting the health of entire ecosystems,” Dzul emphasized.

The discovery in Cancun offers a unique opportunity to showcase how urban environments can coexist with natural habitats. The efforts by students and scientists to study and protect the cave reflect a growing awareness of the importance of conservation, even in areas typically associated with tourism and development.

As the University of the Caribbean works to register the site in international conservation programs, the hope is that the bat maternity cave will gain the protection it needs — ensuring that future generations of bats, and people, can continue to benefit from this hidden sanctuary beneath the city.