First Bat Maternity Cave in Cancun Discovered with Over 200,000 Bats

/ By

Cancún

Scientists in Cancun have confirmed the discovery of Quintana Roo’s first bat maternity cave, home to more than 200,000 bats. Students and researchers work to protect this vital ecosystem.

In the heart of Cancun, beneath the buzz of tourism and nightlife, lies a hidden natural wonder — the first officially identified bat maternity cave in the state of Quintana Roo. Tucked beneath the grounds of the University of the Caribbean, the cave is home to a thriving bat population exceeding 200,000 individuals, including hundreds of newborn pups.

The site, first discovered more than a decade ago, functions as a critical refuge where female bats congregate to give birth and raise their young during the region’s warmer summer months. Temperatures inside the cave can soar to 50°C, creating an ideal microclimate for maternal care and the early development of baby bats.

According to scientist Henry Dzul, the cave houses unique structures known as chambers where the births take place. “At the end of the cave, we can find chambers — these cave structures where the bats have given birth and the babies are there. The babies were born approximately four days ago, and we are still continuing with the births,” Dzul told Fuerza Informativa Azteca during a recent visit to the site.

A Milestone for Bat Conservation in Mexico

This maternity cave is the first of its kind to be formally identified in Quintana Roo, making it a significant milestone for bat conservation in Mexico. With approximately 150 bat species recorded nationwide — representing about 15% of global bat diversity — the country plays a pivotal role in global conservation efforts for these essential mammals.

Students and researchers at the University of the Caribbean have been studying the cave for the past three years. Their work has revealed a consistent pattern: each year, during the hottest months, female bats return to the cave to give birth. The discovery of its function as a maternity cave has sparked new efforts to protect the site and secure its recognition in international conservation programs.

“We started studying it three years ago, and we began to realize that every year during that hot season they began to be born,” one student told Fuerza Informativa Azteca, highlighting the significance of local academic involvement in ecological preservation.

Why This Cave Matters

Beyond its scientific value, the bat maternity cave plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Bats are often misunderstood but are indispensable for healthy ecosystems. They act as pollinators for key plant species, disperse seeds that regenerate forests, and naturally control insect populations — reducing the need for pesticides in agriculture.

“Preserving bats means preserving biodiversity, protecting our food supply, and supporting the health of entire ecosystems,” Dzul emphasized.

The discovery in Cancun offers a unique opportunity to showcase how urban environments can coexist with natural habitats. The efforts by students and scientists to study and protect the cave reflect a growing awareness of the importance of conservation, even in areas typically associated with tourism and development.

As the University of the Caribbean works to register the site in international conservation programs, the hope is that the bat maternity cave will gain the protection it needs — ensuring that future generations of bats, and people, can continue to benefit from this hidden sanctuary beneath the city.

Scientists in Cancun have confirmed the discovery of Quintana Roo’s first bat maternity cave, home to more than 200,000 bats . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • mexico-city-land-subsidence-warningMexico City Sinking at Alarming Rate, UNAM Warns of Forced Displacement Within a Decade Geologists from UNAM warn that Mexico City's ground is sinking up to 40 cm per year, threatening uninhabitable zones and mass displacement within a decade. A stark warning from geologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has thrown Mexico City into a state of concern: if current trends continue, parts of the capital…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • six-suspects-arrested-cabo-san-lucas-quezada-killingSix suspects arrested in deadly Cabo San Lucas shootout that killed Baja California Sur commander Six suspects were captured after a violent clash in Cabo San Lucas linked to the killing of Commander Mario Quezada. Authorities seized firearms, vehicles, and detained suspects from several states. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Cabo San Lucas that left ten people dead, including Mario Quezada, the head of…
Scroll to Top