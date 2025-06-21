Foreign Tourists Slam High Entry Tax and Hidden Costs in Quintana Roo

Foreign tourists were shocked by Mexico’s $45 entry tax at Cancún Airport, adding to rising vacation costs in Quintana Roo. Sedetur receives 25 daily complaints over charges and mistreatment.

Foreign tourists traveling through Cancún Airport have expressed frustration over the unexpected and excessive Nonimmigrant Rights (DNR) tax required to leave Mexico, adding to the growing list of complaints about rising vacation costs and negative treatment in Quintana Roo.

One tourist, Glenda Lara, shared her experience after arriving at the airport with her family, only to be informed they needed to pay 850 Mexican pesos — about $45 USD — per person before boarding their flight.

“Yesterday, when we arrived at the airport to check in, we found out we had to pay a tax to board the plane. It’s an expense we didn’t expect when coming here, but we were surprised,” said Lara.

She clarified that they were not opposed to paying taxes when visiting a foreign country, but described the amount as excessive, especially for family groups. Although she had visited Quintana Roo multiple times in the past, this was the first time she encountered the DNR fee.

The unexpected charge was only part of a broader issue. Lara explained that their vacation in Playa del Carmen was also marked by higher-than-expected costs for lodging and food, compared to previous trips. She also noted that many businesses in the area appeared closed, which negatively impacted their experience.

Her story reflects a growing number of grievances reported to Quintana Roo’s Tourism Secretariat (Sedetur), which receives around 25 tourist complaints daily regarding various forms of mistreatment or unfair charges.

Some of the most frequent complaints include:

Mandatory tipping added automatically to restaurant bills

added automatically to restaurant bills Exorbitant taxi fares , particularly in Chetumal and Mahahual

, particularly in Chetumal and Mahahual Traffic stops targeting tourists under questionable circumstances

targeting tourists under questionable circumstances Unjustified detentions by local authorities

These practices are raising concerns among travel advocates and tourism professionals, who warn that excessive charges and hostile treatment could tarnish the region’s reputation. Cancún, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum are among the most visited destinations in Mexico and rely heavily on repeat visitors and favorable reviews to sustain their economies.

While the DNR tax itself is not new, its implementation often catches travelers off guard. In many cases, the tax is not included in the price of the airline ticket, and tourists only learn about it upon departure.

“We understand that every country has its own policies, but charging families this much on their way out — without warning — leaves a bad impression,” Lara said.

Tourism officials have yet to comment directly on this case, but the criticism echoes wider sentiment from many international visitors who feel blindsided by hidden fees and increasing travel costs in the region.

Travelers are encouraged to verify entry and exit requirements ahead of time and report any abusive or questionable behavior to Sedetur or their country’s consular services.