Fourth Edition of the Mango Festival this weekend in Puerto Vallarta

This Saturday, July 2, the fourth edition of the Mango Festival will take place, an event organized by the Puerto Vallarta – Highland Park Sister Cities Committee with the support of the government of the Municipal President, Profe Michel, whose purpose is to raise funds to build a house of culture in the Ixtapa delegation.

At a press conference, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, stressed that in addition to being an event with a cause, the participation of Vallarta gastronomy translates into an important promotion for the tourist destination.

“Puerto Vallarta is having an excellent year, as a result of the promotion, the months that were previously low occupancy this year have not been, the numbers of other years have been exceeded and we must continue working, that is why the importance of supporting this type of events”.

The President of the Puerto Vallarta – Highland Park Sister Cities Committee, Paula Jiménez, thanked the support of the government of Professor Michel to undertake projects that benefit the municipality, “for all the facilities they have given us to carry out this festival.”

She indicated that after the three-year interruption caused by the pandemic, the Mango Festival returns, one of several activities to raise funds that will be used for the construction of a house of culture in Ixtapa on land donated by the ejido of that demarcation, a green project whose construction they hope to start before the end of this year.

The festival will be held from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM, in the Lázaro Cárdenas park, where 20 prestigious restaurants will offer various dishes, desserts, and drinks, made from mangoes, a fruit of great production in this region, and that have great acceptance among the people of Vallarta. In previous editions around a thousand attendees have been recorded, so this time they hope to exceed that figure.

The restaurants will be assisted by students from Vizcaya Vallarta University.

Also present were Tere Vega, vice president of the Committee, Patricia Martínez, a member of the Committee, Edgar Cisneros, in charge of logistics, and businessman Miguel Ángel Ortega, sponsor of the event and also a member of the Committee.

