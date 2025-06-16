Free Sterilization Clinics by PEACEAnimals Make Lasting Impact in Puerto Vallarta

PEACEAnimals held free spay and neuter clinics in Altavela and San Vicente, helping reduce pet overpopulation in Puerto Vallarta with strong local support.

In early June, PEACEAnimals continued its mission to reduce pet overpopulation in Puerto Vallarta with two free sterilization clinics that drew high community turnout and strong municipal support. The clinics were held in Altavela and San Vicente, two areas with limited access to affordable veterinary care, and both events saw significant participation from local residents, volunteers, and animal welfare advocates.

The clinic in Altavela, a residential development between Mezcales and San Vicente in Nayarit, was driven by an organized group of local residents who coordinated logistics, helped set up the space, and assisted pet owners throughout the event. These grassroots efforts helped create a smooth process that allowed PEACEAnimals’ veterinary team to focus entirely on providing care. The local commitment to animal welfare played a key role in the event’s success.

Meanwhile, the San Vicente clinic—held on June 9 in collaboration with the Ayuntamiento de Bahía de Banderas—was marked by overwhelming demand. People began lining up early in the day, some bringing in not just pets, but also stray animals and rescues. The event was staffed by veterinarians Dr. Pacheco, Dr. Leslie, and Dr. Anthony, who performed nonstop surgeries until every slot was filled. Despite their efforts, the demand was so high that the team was forced to turn away a number of animals due to time and resource limitations.

The municipality of Bahía de Banderas helped fund the San Vicente event and provided key logistical support. Volunteers Sacnicte, Alex, Manuel, and Lluvia were instrumental in handling registrations, guiding attendees, and monitoring post-operative recovery. Their coordination helped the clinic run efficiently despite the volume of animals and the long day of surgeries.

PEACEAnimals is well-known in the Puerto Vallarta region for its consistent, free spay-and-neuter services. The organization runs high-volume clinics almost every week, focusing on underserved neighborhoods where animal populations grow unchecked. With these clinics, they aim to cut down on the number of unwanted litters and improve the overall health of local animal populations.

Each clinic includes services for cats and dogs, including sterilization, parasite treatment, and basic health checks. Animals are admitted early in the morning and are released in the afternoon after recovering from anesthesia. The services are offered completely free of charge, and donations are accepted but never required.

In areas like Altavela and San Vicente, these clinics serve not just pet owners, but also independent rescuers and feeders who care for large numbers of street animals. The PEACEAnimals model—bring as many as you can catch, no questions asked—has been praised by local and international supporters for its accessibility and its emphasis on community responsibility.

Despite their efforts, the organization continues to face funding challenges. Each clinic relies on donations and occasional municipal support. The cost of each event includes salaries for the veterinary team, transportation, supplies, and post-operative care. PEACEAnimals regularly publishes updates and newsletters to keep donors informed and to raise awareness for future events.

Looking ahead, PEACEAnimals plans to continue expanding their clinic schedule and to explore more partnerships with municipal governments and local communities. The demand for services is not slowing down, and the success of the clinics in Altavela and San Vicente shows that the model works—when resources and community support align, meaningful change is possible.

Anyone interested in volunteering, donating, or staying informed can visit their official website at www.peaceanimals.org. The organization also maintains an active blog and mailing list with updates on upcoming clinic locations and ways to get involved.

As Puerto Vallarta and its surrounding towns continue to grow, organizations like PEACEAnimals are playing an essential role in balancing urban development with compassionate animal care. Their work may not always make headlines, but for the thousands of animals they’ve treated and the communities they’ve helped stabilize, the impact is undeniable.

