Gentrification is being blamed for annual rent prices rising 6-7% in Oaxaca and Merida

Gentrification in Oaxaca and Mérida intensifies as annual rents climb 6–7 %, reshaping neighborhoods and displacing long-time residents in Mexico’s major cities.

Gentrification has long pushed up housing costs in Mexico City, but its impact is now clear in the south. New data show annual rental prices rose between 6 % and 7 % in Oaxaca and Mérida by the end of the first quarter of 2025. This surge reflects more than market forces—it signals a shift in who can afford to live in these historic cities.

According to Propiedades.com, Oaxaca saw a 6% rent increase over the past year, while Mérida recorded a 7% rise. Those figures track the growing appeal of vertical developments and the influx of digital nomads and higher-income residents. The trend is clear: neighborhoods once considered affordable are rapidly becoming hotspots.

“Gentrification no longer limits itself to traditional high-value areas,” said Juan David Vargas, general manager at Propiedades.com. “It now drives urban change by converting working-class districts into new demand poles. Value gets built and accelerated in digital environments, redefining what counts as a ‘costly zone’ in Mexico”.

In Mérida, the combination of quality of life and remote-work flexibility has attracted both domestic and foreign newcomers. While investment in public spaces and property upgrades brings visible improvements, it also narrows housing options for locals. Service providers and landlords often adjust prices to match these wealthier residents’ budgets, leaving long-time families squeezed out.

Oaxaca faces similar tension. Its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions have drawn international attention, but extended tourist stays and higher-paying newcomers have driven up living costs. For some families, preserving community rituals becomes harder when rental rates outpace average incomes.

The effects extend beyond housing. Local festivals and markets transform to cater to a newcomer crowd, sometimes stripping events of their communal meaning. As one community platform noted, traditions lose part of their shared value when they turn into attractions for outsiders.

City planners and policymakers now face tough choices. They can encourage responsible investment—upgrading infrastructure and boosting tourism—while protecting affordable housing and cultural heritage. Some proposals include rent-control measures, incentives for mixed-income developments, and support for community-led projects that keep traditions alive.

Without action, gentrification in CDMX, Oaxaca, and Mérida may deepen social divides. As urban landscapes evolve, ensuring that all residents benefit—not just those who can pay more—will determine whether these cities maintain their character or become distant versions of themselves.

