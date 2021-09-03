Governor declares State of Emergency in Puerto Vallarta due to Hurricane Nora

The Governor of the State, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, sent to the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mexico, the declaration of emergency and disaster for 18 municipalities of Jalisco that suffered damages and that exceed $350 million pesos, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora in the North Coast, South Coast, and Western Highlands regions.

“We are quantifying the damages in a preliminary way at $350 million pesos and to that, we would still have to add other concepts such as damages to businesses in these municipalities, but 350 million pesos is a figure that exceeds the response capacity of the State government and of course of the municipalities that do not have a single peso,” Alfaro Ramírez pointed out.

He added that the subsidy for damages that different natural disasters have left in recent months has been done without the help of the Federal Government, however, he explained that the effects of Nora exceed the financial capacity to meet the needs of citizens, their homes, shops, crops, and roads.

The municipalities established in the document are: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo Corrientes, Tomatlán, La Huerta, Cihuatlán, Autlán de Navarro, Casimiro Castillo, El Grullo, Talpa de Allende, Cuautitlán de García Barragán, Mascota, San Gabriel, Teocuitatlán de Corona , Santa María del Oro, Atoyac, Atenguillo, Villa Purificación and Mixtlán.

The Governor went to Puerto Vallarta yesterday to attend to the requests of the victims, reiterating that the municipalities will not be left alone. It was in Puerto Vallarta where he specified that in the next two weeks it will be supported with resources from the State Fund for Natural Disasters (FOEDEN).

“We are going to continue working without pretexts to help people recover what they lost, to rebuild the infrastructure that was damaged. We are aware that it is a priority task and of course we will have to make budget adjustments to be able to allocate resources from other funds to address this, which is truly an emergency,” he said.

