Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo to Perform at Teatro Vallarta Ahead of France Tour

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo will perform at Teatro Vallarta on July 18 at 7 PM. Tickets are 220 MXN. Funds raised will support their international tour to France.

The Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo, one of Puerto Vallarta’s most celebrated folk dance companies, is set to take the stage at Teatro Vallarta this Friday, July 18 at 7:00 PM for a special one-night performance. The evening promises a vibrant display of Mexican culture, passion, and tradition through the art of folkloric dance.

This event is more than just a performance—it’s also a fundraising effort to support the group’s upcoming international tour to France, where they will represent Mexico on a global stage.

Founded on the mission of fully disseminating Mexican traditions, the Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo is deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the country. Their performances feature traditional choreography, regional costumes, and music that showcase the diversity of Mexico’s folk traditions. With every step and spin, the company works to keep these customs alive for future generations.

Audience members can expect a night full of energetic footwork, colorful visuals, and moving storytelling that celebrates the richness of Mexican identity. From the iconic Jarabe Tapatío to lesser-known regional dances, the repertoire spans the full spectrum of folkloric expression.

Tickets are available for a donation of 220 pesos per person. They can be reserved by contacting members of the Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo directly at (322) 377-7010.

In addition to its public performances, the company serves as a training ground for up-and-coming folk dancers. Functioning as both a performance company and a dance laboratory, Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo offers rigorous instruction and mentorship to its dancers, with the goal of achieving excellence in every performance. The group continually welcomes experienced and passionate dancers who share their commitment to preserving Mexico’s cultural traditions.

This upcoming performance at Teatro Vallarta is not only an opportunity to witness the grace and strength of Mexican folk dance, but also a chance to support a local company with international aspirations. As they prepare to bring a piece of Mexico to France, the Gran Ballet Mexicanísimo invites the community to be part of their journey—starting with a seat in the audience on July 18.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call (322) 377-7010.

Spanish version

