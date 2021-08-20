Grand opening of the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort

Located between the beaches of Bahía de Banderas and the majestic Sierra Madre on the Mexican Pacific coast, this 444-room hotel features 14 restaurants and bars, two infinity pools, and more than 1,500 square meters of versatile meeting and event space. The project was developed by Parks Hospitality, is managed by Hilton and its owner is Fibra UNO.

“With this addition to our growing portfolio in Mexico, we reaffirm our commitment to continued expansion in the all-inclusive segment in one of the most sought-after destinations in Latin America,” said Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President of Hilton for the Americas.

“We are excited to welcome our guests to the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, where we have something for everyone: first-class amenities and facilities, a majestic setting between the beach and the jungle, magnificent sunsets, and an exceptional gastronomic offer.”

Its 444 modern suites, each with an impeccable bathroom featuring waterfall showers, are a comfortable and relaxing retreat after a day exploring the old fishing village or after a relaxing afternoon on the beach.

Each room is complemented with a private balcony and terrace overlooking the Pacific coast, a perfect space for our guests to start or end the day. For a more relaxing experience, some suites have a whirlpool tub.

Guests can enjoy peace of mind with state-of-the-art cleaning standards in the hospitality industry, from check-in to check-out, with Hilton CleanStay.

Hilton CleanStay is based on the already high standards of hygiene and cleaning service in the more than 6,600 Hilton properties worldwide, using medical-grade products and continuous updates to our protocols. As part of the program, guests can expect additional cleaning and disinfection procedures in specific areas, “knock and go” room service, as well as flexible housekeeping options.

Spa

The Eforea Spa is a sanctuary of wellness and relaxation overlooking the ocean, where guests can soothe their body, mind, and spirit while enjoying the beautiful views of the Puerto Vallarta beaches. Rejuvenating massages, treatments, and facials, invigorating hydrotherapy pools, steam room, sauna, and whirlpools are at guests’ disposal to relax and return to a state of balance and health.

Gastronomic offer

The resort has a gastronomic variety, from seafood, Asian or Italian food, tapas, sushi, and Mexican food, as well as six exclusive cocktail bars.

Guests can start the day with a buffet breakfast at Vela Food Hall, later savor a bit of Italy at La Luce or immerse themselves in the flavors of Mexico at Maxal. Additionally, there are poolside snack options at Seasalt, an Asian menu at Sunan, and snacks and coffee at Azulinda.

Meetings and Events

To meet the new needs of today’s business travelers, the resort has divided its nearly 2,500 square meters of total space to allocate around 1,500 of them to versatile, roofed meeting space and nearly 1,000 square meters of open space.

Host of one of the largest conference venues in Puerto Vallarta, the space is home to 10 different rooms, each one of them a chic environment, with refined luxury and local character, with a capacity of 1,100 people.

Designed to create flexible, orderly, safe, and socially responsible experiences, Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort presents Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, an unprecedented cleaning and customer service program in the global industry, specifically designed for meetings and events, that provides customized solutions for each step in planning an event.

The resort is only 14 kilometers from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) and less than five kilometers from the Historic Center, with its charming cobbled streets, very close to the iconic boardwalk, with an interesting commercial, artistic and gastronomic offer.