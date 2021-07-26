The Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway is closed due to a landslide, according to the Nayarit authorities.

Due to the torrential rain that fell Monday morning, in the vicinity of kilometer 128 of Federal Highway 200, Compostela-Vallarta section, the landslide occurred.

“The Municipal Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Bahía de Banderas reports that federal highway 200 at km 128 is closed in both directions, this is in the vicinity of the town of San Quintín, due to a landslide,” reported authorities Nayarit.

The report occurred around 6:00 AM and the progress of removing debris and approximate reopening time will be reported later. Drivers are urged to take precautions.

