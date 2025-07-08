Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos all inclusive resort debuts under Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy transforms Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos into its first all inclusive resort, blending colonial charm, gourmet dining, wellness rituals, and event spaces for every traveler.

Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled its first all inclusive property in Los Cabos, marking a new chapter for luxury hospitality on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, now part of the Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts portfolio, promises a seamless blend of colonial elegance, personalized service, and modern comforts for leisure and event travelers alike.

Perched on the shores of the Sea of Cortéz, Hacienda del Mar has long drawn guests with its white-washed architecture, lush tropical gardens, and inviting service. Under the new all-inclusive model, the resort expands its appeal with a curated value proposition: signature dining, cultural programming, holistic wellness, and dedicated spaces for families and adults.

Guests will find 270 redesigned rooms outfitted in a contemporary-colonial style. Five distinct pool areas cater to different moods—from tranquil adults-only escapes to splash-friendly family zones. Culinary offerings include eight venues, among them Pitahayas, which serves elevated regional Mexican dishes prepared with local ingredients, and Cava de Santiago, an underground wine cellar that hosts exclusive tasting dinners.

The resort’s activity roster blends cooking workshops and Frida Kahlo–inspired art sessions with daily yoga classes and live musical performances. The onsite Cactus Spa anchors the wellness program, featuring rituals that incorporate indigenous botanicals and traditional healing techniques. By weaving local culture into every experience, Hacienda del Mar invites guests to connect with the region beyond its beaches.

Brian King, president of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America, underscored the strategic move: “This milestone reflects our commitment to evolving based on traveler preferences,” he said. The all-inclusive launch follows a global uptick in guest demand for hassle-free stays that deliver both luxury and cultural authenticity.

Beyond leisure, Hacienda del Mar is positioning itself as a premier venue for large gatherings. The resort offers 2,888 m² of multipurpose event space capable of hosting up to 1,600 attendees. Its modern facilities and beachfront setting make it well-suited for weddings, conventions, and corporate celebrations. Event planners will appreciate the versatility of indoor halls and outdoor terraces, all supported by Marriott’s experienced catering and event-planning teams.

Los Cabos has seen steady growth in high-end tourism, driven by international flight connections and rising interest in Mexico’s beach destinations. By introducing an all-inclusive option, Marriott Bonvoy strengthens its foothold in a competitive market, offering travelers a comprehensive package that covers gourmet meals, entertainment, and wellness activities under one rate.

Industry analysts note that all-inclusive resorts have historically dominated the Caribbean but are gaining traction on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Hacienda del Mar’s transition may encourage other brands to follow suit, elevating the region’s profile as a year-round destination for both leisure and business travel.

As summer unfolds, guests at Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos can test the all inclusive experience firsthand—from sunrise yoga overlooking the Sea of Cortéz to late-night wine tastings in a centuries-old–style cellar. With its blend of tradition, comfort, and curated programming, the resort aims to redefine expectations for luxury stays in Los Cabos.