Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos all inclusive resort debuts under Marriott Bonvoy

/ By

Cabo San Lucas

Marriott Bonvoy transforms Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos into its first all inclusive resort, blending colonial charm, gourmet dining, wellness rituals, and event spaces for every traveler.

Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled its first all inclusive property in Los Cabos, marking a new chapter for luxury hospitality on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, now part of the Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts portfolio, promises a seamless blend of colonial elegance, personalized service, and modern comforts for leisure and event travelers alike.

Perched on the shores of the Sea of Cortéz, Hacienda del Mar has long drawn guests with its white-washed architecture, lush tropical gardens, and inviting service. Under the new all-inclusive model, the resort expands its appeal with a curated value proposition: signature dining, cultural programming, holistic wellness, and dedicated spaces for families and adults.

Guests will find 270 redesigned rooms outfitted in a contemporary-colonial style. Five distinct pool areas cater to different moods—from tranquil adults-only escapes to splash-friendly family zones. Culinary offerings include eight venues, among them Pitahayas, which serves elevated regional Mexican dishes prepared with local ingredients, and Cava de Santiago, an underground wine cellar that hosts exclusive tasting dinners.

The resort’s activity roster blends cooking workshops and Frida Kahlo–inspired art sessions with daily yoga classes and live musical performances. The onsite Cactus Spa anchors the wellness program, featuring rituals that incorporate indigenous botanicals and traditional healing techniques. By weaving local culture into every experience, Hacienda del Mar invites guests to connect with the region beyond its beaches.

Brian King, president of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America, underscored the strategic move: “This milestone reflects our commitment to evolving based on traveler preferences,” he said. The all-inclusive launch follows a global uptick in guest demand for hassle-free stays that deliver both luxury and cultural authenticity.

Beyond leisure, Hacienda del Mar is positioning itself as a premier venue for large gatherings. The resort offers 2,888 m² of multipurpose event space capable of hosting up to 1,600 attendees. Its modern facilities and beachfront setting make it well-suited for weddings, conventions, and corporate celebrations. Event planners will appreciate the versatility of indoor halls and outdoor terraces, all supported by Marriott’s experienced catering and event-planning teams.

Los Cabos has seen steady growth in high-end tourism, driven by international flight connections and rising interest in Mexico’s beach destinations. By introducing an all-inclusive option, Marriott Bonvoy strengthens its foothold in a competitive market, offering travelers a comprehensive package that covers gourmet meals, entertainment, and wellness activities under one rate.

Industry analysts note that all-inclusive resorts have historically dominated the Caribbean but are gaining traction on Mexico’s Pacific coast. Hacienda del Mar’s transition may encourage other brands to follow suit, elevating the region’s profile as a year-round destination for both leisure and business travel.

As summer unfolds, guests at Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos can test the all inclusive experience firsthand—from sunrise yoga overlooking the Sea of Cortéz to late-night wine tastings in a centuries-old–style cellar. With its blend of tradition, comfort, and curated programming, the resort aims to redefine expectations for luxury stays in Los Cabos.

Marriott Bonvoy transforms Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos into its first all inclusive resort, blending colonial charm, gourmet dining, wellness rituals, and . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto vallarta lettersPuerto Vallarta needs a new image to create meaningful reasons for travelers to visit Business leaders at Jalisco Tourism Secretariat forums stressed the need for renewing Puerto Vallarta image and diversifying attractions to appeal to national and international markets. Local business leaders and tourism specialists agreed this week that Puerto Vallarta needs a fresh look and a broader range of attractions to compete at home and abroad. In a…
  • protests3Mexico City Protests: There is a fine line between anti-gentrification and xenophobia The line between anti-gentrification and racism is clear if you choose to see it: genuine activism targets policy and practice, not nationality or ethnicity. I have lived in Mexico for two decades, and I have never witnessed the level of anti-American sentiment that exists today. All of it is tied to the buzzword "gentrification," a…
  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • puerto-vallarta-police-chase-bahia-de-banderasPuerto Vallarta police chase ends in deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas A Puerto Vallarta police chase along Highway 200 ended in a deadly collision in Bahía de Banderas, leaving two people dead. A high-speed chase that began in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, and ended in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, left at least two people dead and raised new questions about police engagement and road safety in the…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupSargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems. A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed…
  • storm-in-puerto-vallarta-sweeps-vehicles-treesStorm in Puerto Vallarta Sweeps Away Vehicles and Topples Trees A sudden storm in Puerto Vallarta Sunday night swept away vehicles, downed trees and poles, and triggered patrols to clear drains—no injuries or major damage reported. A fast-moving storm struck Puerto Vallarta late Sunday night, dumping heavy rain that swept away vehicles, uprooted trees and downed utility poles across the city. Despite several reported emergencies,…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco is seizing real estate in Puerto Vallarta tied to organized crime Jalisco uses asset forfeiture to fight Puerto Vallarta money laundering by targeting properties linked to cartel funds and pursuing three major court cases. Jalisco authorities have launched a focused campaign to disrupt money laundering in Puerto Vallarta by seizing real estate tied to criminal networks. Using asset forfeiture as a legal tool, the state seeks…
  • clandestine-trash-dumping-puerto-vallartaPuerto Vallarta Removes Trash from Clandestine Dumping Sites The Directorate of Efficient Services cleared clandestine trash dumping sites in Puerto Vallarta across seven neighborhoods, urging residents to report and prevent new piles. In a targeted effort to protect public health and the environment, the Directorate of Efficient Services launched a clean-up operation across multiple neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta this week. Teams from the…
  • couple-walks-lion-on-leash-puerto-vallartaCouple Walks Young Lion on Leash Through Puerto Vallarta Streets Where are the police? A couple was filmed walking a young lion on a leash through Puerto Vallarta, raising safety and legal questions about exotic pets and public risk. A couple caused alarm late Saturday when they led a young lion through the streets of Puerto Vallarta on a thin dog leash. The pair, speaking…
  • crocodile-killed-el-salado-estuaryCrocodile killed in El Salado estuary prompts criminal complaint The crocodile killed in El Salado estuary has led Semadet to file a criminal complaint with the FGR and Profepa, underscoring Mexico’s wildlife protection laws and plans to restart educational workshops. Authorities discovered the mutilated carcass of a roughly two-and-a-half-meter crocodile in the El Salado estuary on Friday, July 4, triggering an immediate legal response.…
Scroll to Top