Happy 420! Understanding the Legal Status of Marijuana in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – April 20 is unofficially World Marijuana Day due to the date being 4/20. The origin of 4/20 as a celebration of marijuana use is somewhat unclear, but it is believed to have started in California in the 1970s among a group of high school students who called themselves “The Waldos.” They used the term “420” as a code word for smoking marijuana and would often gather at 4:20 p.m. to smoke together.

Since then, the term “420” has become synonymous with marijuana use, and April 20th has become a day for people around the world to celebrate and consume the drug. Some people hold rallies or protests to advocate for the legalization of marijuana, while others simply use the day as an excuse to enjoy the drug with friends.

In Puerto Vallarta, the use of marijuana has sparked a heated debate not only in the government sphere but also across all sectors of society. Despite the arguments for and against it, the fact remains that marijuana is consumed daily in Puerto Vallarta, becoming an increasingly common habit at all times and places. There is even an online business that openly sells marijuana in Puerto Vallarta, targeting foreigners and tourists through a website that promises them that marijuana is legal in Mexico, with the disclaimer that it’s legal but customers should hide their usage.

However, before lighting up in public while on a tourist or resident visa in Puerto Vallarta, and risking jail time of a minimum of 5 years, and expulsion from Mexico, it is important to understand the true legal status of marijuana in Puerto Vallarta. While there are those who may profit from providing misinformation, it is essential to rely on the law for accurate information.

As in all of Mexico, the legal situation of marijuana has not changed much in Puerto Vallarta. The recreational use of marijuana is not legal at the federal level. In Jalisco, marijuana is illegal for recreational use but allowed for medical use under certain conditions and with a special permit.

In 2017, the Federal Government of Mexico passed a law that permitted the medicinal use of marijuana. However, four years later in 2021, although Congress enacted an additional law to regulate the recreational use of marijuana in adults, its promulgation was left uncertain as it did not receive the approval of the Senate or President López Obrador.

“There is an interdisciplinary team that is addressing everything related to the possibility of allowing the use of non-destructive drugs or drugs with mild effects, such as marijuana, however, we have not reached an agreement, there is no consensus within the government. There is no consensus because there is still a lot of damage,” López Obrador said in 2022.

If the recreational use of marijuana is legalized, adults over the age of 18 would be allowed to carry up to 28 grams of marijuana and grow up to six plants for personal use. However, as of now, marijuana is only allowed for those who have permission from the Ministry of Health, and those without such permits are not protected by law.

In Jalisco, the state Health Law permits marijuana for medicinal purposes only under specific conditions, such as medical prescription and obtaining a special permit. The recreational use of marijuana in Jalisco, being illegal, carries criminal sanctions that can range from 5 to 25 years in prison.

In 2014, a citizen consultation was held to decriminalize marijuana and approve its recreational use in the State of Jalisco. Its main proposal was that “possession and consumption of marijuana for personal use up to 30 grams will not be considered a crime, complying with the human rights of freedom and access to health. The lowest priority is given to the persecution of non-violent individuals who carry marijuana for personal use.”

However, the proposal was not approved by the Jalisco Congress. Representatives Enrique Velázquez González and Verónica Juárez Piña have made several attempts to change the legal status of marijuana in Jalisco, but without success.

The reality is that most people are not arrested for personal possession of marijuana, even though it is illegal, but if you insist on taking the risk, you will want some extra cash on hand to pay the obligatory bribe to any authority who might see you.