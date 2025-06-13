Heavy Rainfall Threat in Jalisco from Tropical Storm Dalila

Tropical Storm Dalila will bring 50–75 mm of rain to Jalisco from June 14–15, raising risks of floods, landslides and travel disruptions.

As Tropical Storm Dalila forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast, Jalisco stands on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The National Water Commission (Conagua) and the National Meteorological Service (SMN) warn that southern and coastal zones of the state could receive 50 to 75 millimeters of rain between June 14 and 15, enough to trigger flooding, landslides and road closures.

Conagua’s latest bulletin places Jalisco in the “very heavy rainfall” category. Meteorologists expect persistent downpours to drench coastal municipalities—especially Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes—before spreading inland toward Autlán and the Sierra del Tigre foothills. In these areas, saturated soils may give way, causing mudslides on mountain highways and threatening riverside communities.

Along Jalisco’s shoreline, wave heights could reach up to 3.5 meters. Small craft advisories are in effect from Barra de Navidad to Boca de Tomatlán, and fishing vessels have been ordered to remain in port. Sea spray and storm surge may erode beaches and flood coastal roads, notably the Carretera Costera 200.

Civil protection authorities have activated Jalisco’s Emergency Operations Center (COEJAL) and opened shelters in high-risk municipalities. Residents are urged to secure loose objects, clear gutter lines and prepare emergency kits with water, food and flashlights. School districts in coastal zones have flagged possible closures if rains intensify.

State transit officials warn of slick highways and reduced visibility on Federal Highways 80 and 200. Road crews stand by to clear debris from landslides and fallen trees, but travelers should anticipate delays. Electric utilities have pre-positioned repair teams after the SMN forecasted wind gusts up to 70 km/h in exposed areas.

Local radio and social media channels will broadcast real-time updates from Conagua and civil protection. Residents in the Sierra Norte and Sierra Occidental are advised to monitor river levels and heed evacuation orders without delay. Those living near ravines should relocate temporarily to higher ground.

Dalila is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season. After brushing Jalisco’s coast, it may track northwest over cooler waters, weakening by June 16. However, its outer bands could continue delivering showers across western Mexico through mid-week. Authorities emphasize that even a weakened system can cause significant local impacts.

Residents and visitors should follow official guidance, avoid driving through flooded roads and respect any evacuation orders. For the latest advisories, visit Conagua’s website or tune into Jalisco’s civil protection updates.

