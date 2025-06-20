Heavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel

Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment.

The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass tunnel. Civil Protection authorities were still assessing the extent of the damage as of midnight.

The storm began at dusk and quickly unleashed chaos across multiple neighborhoods. Major roads were submerged, particularly in the tourist corridor, where Avenida Francisco Medina Ascencio saw water rise to more than half a meter on its sides. Traffic was shut down in both directions between the Hacienda Buenaventura hotel and the Las Glorias area due to the flooding.

According to Misael López Muro, director of Civil Protection and Firefighters, the city was still compiling reports and monitoring the situation as of 11 p.m. “We’re continuing to assess the damage caused by this intense storm,” López Muro said during a brief late-night update.

The rainfall was linked to the remnants of Hurricane Erick, which made landfall early Thursday along the coast of Oaxaca, near the Guerrero border. Though the system weakened into a tropical storm after landfall, it left behind a dense cloud mass that unleashed heavy downpours over Jalisco.

On Francisco Villa Avenue, another heavily trafficked route, rising floodwaters brought traffic to a standstill for some time. The situation was compounded in the areas of Portales and Vallarta 750, where streets and surrounding avenues were inundated. In some places, water and mud reached knee-level, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians and vehicles to move safely.

Civil Protection closed Quimixto and Yelapa streets after floodwaters exceeded safe levels. In residential areas, multiple homes and vehicles were reported stranded or partially submerged.

One of the more serious incidents occurred in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, where a landslide was reported late Thursday night. While the slide did not block traffic, authorities flagged the tunnel as a potential hazard area for further monitoring.

By midnight, emergency teams were still responding to reports of additional damage across the city. While no injuries or fatalities had been confirmed, residents are being advised to avoid nonessential travel and stay alert for further civil protection updates.

More rain is forecast for the region in the coming days as the tropical storm remnants move inland. Authorities are urging residents in flood-prone areas to prepare for possible evacuations and keep emergency supplies ready.