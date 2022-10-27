Hey Digital Nomads! Mexico City wants you

Mexico City (CDMX) was recently announced as one of the favorite destinations for digital nomads; people of different nationalities who temporarily live in different cities, since their work can be done remotely.

For this reason, the mayor of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that a plan will be launched to promote cultural tourism in the country’s capital so that more foreigners arrive for longer and work from Mexico as digital nomads.

“Mexico City is one of the 20 favorite destinations for digital nomads, we share the list with Dubai, Buenos Aires, Lisbon,” Sheinbaum said through her Twitter account.

Through a press conference, the mayor announced the actions that will be implemented, in collaboration with the company Airb&b and UNESCO, with which it is intended to place the capital as the preferred destination to live and work, as well as to position it as the best place for creative tourism in Latin America.

“Taking a trip and working at the same time is the dream of many people. Digital nomads do not travel working, but rather they choose when and from where to work,” said CDMX Tourism Secretary Nathalie Desplas Puel, who presented the Digital Tourism Plan.

“Mexico City meets all the requirements that this new tourist demands,” which are citizen security, health security, connectivity, green areas, and areas called co-working and co-living, Desplas said.

The official affirmed that digital nomads really took off during the pandemic, saying that there are more than 30 million people in the world working as digital nomads, of which half are in the United States. For this reason, CDMX seeks to attract this market and capture more than 1.4 billion dollars (if about 5% of total users are taken).

“All this can be achieved with the great hospitality of the inhabitants of Mexico City,” concluded the secretary.

Director of Airb&b in Mexico, Ángel Terral, thanked the capital government for its collaboration. “Currently more than a billion people have already stayed in an Airb&b, that is, one out of every eight people who inhabit this planet,” the businessman boasted.

“This economic benefit in these businesses amounted to 9.3 billion pesos in 2021 in Mexico City. To measure that figure, it corresponds to 15% of the total income from tourist activity in the city”, he specified.

As part of the actions implemented, the CDMX government is reviewing agreements with countries regarding the payment of taxes, with a view to promoting a visa for the digital nomad sector.

For its part, it was specified that -although- the economic benefit left by this sector is important, there are still issues that must be regulated, such as tax collection.

“Our goal is for digital nomads to continue arriving in Mexico City (…) What we want is to promote it even more,” revealed Sheinbaum.

